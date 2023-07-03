Consulting startup KaarTech raises $30M from A91 Partners

KaarTech, a Chennai-based digital transformation consulting company, has raised $30 million from A91 Partners.

Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from the Mumbai-based investment firm will join the company board, KaarTech said.

Through this partnership, the startup aims to strengthen its organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, European Union, and North America. It is particularly keen on establishing a strong presence in North America.

"The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our humble bootstrapped origins," said Maran Nagarajan, Founder and CEO of KaarTech.

"This association will bolster our ability to expand geographically and augment our services portfolio inorganically," he added.

Founded in 2006 by Maran Nagarajan, Ratnakumar N, Selvakumar M, and George Guardian, KaarTech specialises in IP and digital services in the SAP ecosystem, with deep expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods.

"We aspire to be the partner of choice for customers looking for digital transformation journeys in SAP, cloud ecosystem customer experience, process automation, and data analytics blended with KaarTech’s core competence in logistics, supply chain, financial, and human capital management," said Nagarajan.

KaarTech, which has a team of over 2,000 employees, claims to have doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

"We look forward to working closely with them in helping them expand their geographic presence in the US and Europe, and in their journey towards becoming a publicly listed company," said A91 Partners.

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to KaarTech and its promoters.