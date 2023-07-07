This Bangalore startup is building a Netflix for educational content

Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal, and Yash Banwani were scaling services at Kuku FM when they realised the existence of a huge market keen to access educational content in regional Indian languages. That was the genesis of Bangalore-based Seekho, an edtech platform that helps working professionals, and small business owners of the underserved India, learn faster and most effectively

“Social media is abuzz with informative and engaging content in all areas of life. However, there is a lack of reliability. At Seekho, we are building a platform where our users can dedicate small amounts of their time to watching reliable educational content,” Agarwal said.

Most edtech platforms offer long, often tedious courses, but Seekho enables users to use their pockets of time meaningfully – and learn. The platform currently provides content around categories like technology, business, and money. It offers a subscription-based pricing model for users to access more than 5,000-plus edutainment micro series.

Retention is the key growth driver

Founded in 2020, Seekho has come a long way in three years. The platform has 1 lakh plus paying subscribers.

The founders credit WebEngage’s Startup Program, saying it helped them derive insights to increase conversions, retain existing users, and more.

“If you have a leaky bucket and you want to keep your growth rate up, only retention can help you save costs on the acquisition,” said Agarwal, emphasising the importance of retention marketing for Seekho.

He added that retention is an important metric for any startup to grow sustainably. “Retention is a great proxy to understand the revenue from renewals. It helps subscription businesses like us to gain confidence on renewals,” he said.

Building with WebEngage

Seekho joined the WebEngage startup programme in March 2022 as an early-stage startup.

“Joining this programme helped us to run communication experiments, increase conversions, and also save tech bandwidth on various experiments. One of the highlights is the exemplary support team. It is always available to offer us quick solutions and resolution to our issues,” Agarwal said.

Seekho’s subscription-based model required founders to consistently work on solutions that would not only increase the number of subscribers but also retain existing users. Both these goals were successfully fulfilled using the various tools and services offered by WebEngage.

Sharing some of the key learnings while building Seekho, Agarwal said, “We have realised users spend around 15 minutes on our platform, which may be lesser than a typical entertainment platform. However, our retention rate is at par with them. So, we believe that we have built a useful product.”

Agarwal said Seekho aims to become the largest edutainment platform in India and beyond. “We are also looking to expand to many geographies and regional languages other than Hindi. We want to become the Netflix for learning.”

The cost of acquiring new customers for businesses is significantly high and hence more and more companies are now investing in retention marketing tools.

