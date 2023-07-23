Breaking the Bank: How fintech is stirring up a savings revolution in the digital age

Fintech’s global buzz has many believing it has already rewritten the rulebook for financial services. But let’s face it, we've only just begun to scratch the surface of this colossal iceberg. The past decade has been a mere dress rehearsal, quietly setting the stage for a seismic shift that’s about to flip the script in finance, potentially unlocking opportunities for millions worldwide.

Let’s not downplay the game-changing strides that have brought about a sea change in the delivery of financial services. We’ve witnessed ground breaking innovations in digital payments, lending, regulatory technology (regtech), and payment aggregators that have indeed been nothing short of revolutionary. Yet, the realm of savings, a time-honoured pillar of Indian society, remains largely untouched and is ripe for disruption, particularly in the face of changing savings habits among Millennials and Gen Z.

The fintech vanguard aims to transform savings into an exercise as simple and enticing as savouring a hot cup of chai on a cold winter morning. They are disrupting traditional savings methods, harnessing insights from the psychology of saving and capitalising on the allure of instant gratification. Picture this: saving a fraction of every restaurant bill or earning rewards while building a nest egg for the future. Enabled by digital-native platforms and regulatory support, these innovations will empower individuals to foster healthy savings habits in our fast-paced, digital-first world.

Through the alchemy of behavioural economics and cutting-edge technology like generative AI, the objective is to foster an ecosystem where saving becomes as natural and effortless as breathing. By aligning with behavioural trends and injecting a dose of incentives into the mix, fintech solutions inspire proactive saving, thereby strengthening financial security. The ripple effect of such initiatives is far-reaching, promising a wealth of benefits not just for individuals but for the broader economy as well.

Image: Shutterstock

Another frontier primed for fintech’s impact is lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The current $530 billion credit gap presents a formidable obstacle for SMEs, necessitating a diverse array of product offerings. Despite the best efforts of traditional lenders, many SMEs are left grappling to access the capital they sorely need to flourish.

Thanks to innovative technologies, smarter credit models, and enhanced data collection, fintech companies are poised to leap over these hurdles. By harnessing the power of automation, data analytics, and machine learning, they can streamline the lending process, reduce costs, and effectively manage credit risks. This approach paves the way for a broader spectrum of SMEs to enjoy customised financing solutions, thereby making lending more accessible and affordable.

The fintech revolution doesn’t stop at streamlining processes and reducing costs; it also promises to unlock the potential of alternative data sources. By leveraging non-traditional data, fintech platforms can build comprehensive and accurate credit profiles for SMEs, enabling better credit assessment and risk management. This data-driven strategy ushers in a new era of personalised financial services, where a more diverse universe of SMEs can now access tailored financing solutions that were once out of reach.

In addition to providing solutions for SMEs, fintech startups are also driving financial literacy and inclusion. They’re creating platforms and tools to help individuals and businesses understand and manage their finances more effectively, paving the way for a financially savvy society. Moreover, they’re making finance more accessible, breaking down barriers that have traditionally excluded certain segments of the population from the financial system.

As the fintech landscape evolves, we’re also seeing an emergence of collaborations between fintech startups and traditional financial institutions. These partnerships allow for a sharing of resources, expertise, and technology, creating synergies that benefit both parties and their customers. This trend towards collaboration also signals a shift in mindset, with financial institutions recognising the value and potential of fintech innovations.

Beyond individual and business finance, fintech is also making waves in the realm of public finance. Government bodies are increasingly leveraging fintech solutions to streamline their operations, improve transparency, and facilitate citizen engagement. This includes everything from implementing digital payment systems for public services to leveraging blockchain technology for secure data management.

Fintech startups are breathing fresh life into the financial sector, responding to the evolving needs of SMEs and the digital generation. Their innovative solutions disrupt traditional practices, encouraging healthier financial habits and driving active participation in the digital economy. As the infrastructure evolves and collaborations deepen, the future holds boundless potential for a thriving ecosystem that promotes financial inclusion, collaboration, and innovation.

In the spirit of the words of Morpheus from 'The Matrix', fintech is offering us the red pill--a chance to see how deep the rabbit hole of financial innovation goes. From the everyday saver squirreling away for a rainy day, to small businesses on the brink of their next big break, the FinTech revolution is poised to unearth hidden potential at every turn.

(Manu Rikhye is Partner at Merak Ventures)