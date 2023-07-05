Cavli Wireless raises $10M led by Chiratae, Qualcomm Ventures

Cavli Wireless, the San Jose, US-headquartered telecom IoT startup with an R&D centre in Kochi, has raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding led by Chiratae Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by John Mathew, Ajit Thomas, Tarun Thomas George, and Akhil Zeeb, Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures cellular modules in 4G and 5G technologies with integrated eSIM. It also offers IoT solutions to telecom product makers from 30+ countries and has a presence in the US, India, Spain, Vietnam, the UK, France, Italy, Turkey, and Germany.

“This Series A will enable us to strengthen our position in the global IoT market by expanding our product portfolio, enhancing R&D capabilities, and growing our international presence,” said Cavli Wireless CEO John Mathew.

He further added that Cavli plans to invest in areas such as 5G with edge processing capabilities.

According to Cavli, the investment comes at a time when the global IoT market is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of connected devices projected to surpass 30 billion by 2025. The startup claimed that its suite of IoT connectivity solutions, backed by its connectivity management cloud platform—Cavli Hubble, provides businesses with the infrastructure needed to harness the power of IoT.

"Cavli Wireless has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, positioning the company as a leader in the intersection of mobility and IoT space,” shared TCM Sundaram, Founder, and Vice Chairman, Chiratae Ventures.