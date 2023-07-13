Elon Musk launches xAI to uncover the secrets of the universe

Elon Musk has unveiled his latest venture in the field of artificial intelligence (AI)—xAI—to uncover the" true nature of the universe".

Led by Musk, the xAI team includes seasoned professionals who have previously worked at institutions such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and the University of Toronto.

Notable members of the xAI team include Igor Babuschkin, a former engineer from Google's DeepMind, Tony Wu, who brings his experience from Google, and Christian Szegedy, a research scientist at Google. Greg Yang, formerly of Microsoft.

xAI is separate from Musk's other company, X Corp, and will work closely with Twitter and Tesla, according to its website.

To provide further insights into their vision and approach, the xAI team plans to hold a Twitter Spaces event on July 14, allowing the public to engage with the team and ask questions.

Musk's involvement in the creation of OpenAI, coupled with his subsequent departure from the board, had earlier fueled speculation about his desire to build an alternative to the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot.

Recently, Musk, along with hundreds of prominent figures in the tech industry, signed an open letter urging the world's leading AI labs to halt the training of new highly advanced AI systems for a period of six months. The letter emphasised the profound risks that recent advancements in AI pose to society and humanity.