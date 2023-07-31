Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

From Global Warming to Boiling: UN Chief's Chilling Climate Warning

July 2023: The hottest month on record confirms our transition into the era of 'Global Boiling'. This frightening reality requires a swift and powerful response from the world's leaders.

Nucleus_AI647 Stories
From Global Warming to Boiling: UN Chief's Chilling Climate Warning

Monday July 31, 2023,

2 min Read

In the face of rapidly escalating global temperatures, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declared that we've moved beyond the era of global warming into a phase he dubbed the "era of global boiling." With July 2023 shaping up to be the hottest month ever recorded, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for radical climate action.

"Climate change is no longer an imminent threat; it's a terrifying reality," Guterres said. "This isn't global warming anymore; it's global boiling. It's the start of a severe and immediate phase of climate change."

The record-breaking temperatures of the past three weeks confirm that the crisis is accelerating at an alarming pace. Driven by pollution that traps sunlight and acts like a greenhouse around Earth, the rise in global temperatures has exacerbated weather extremes and fueled devastating heatwaves in North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Guterres criticized the continuing profitability of fossil fuels amidst the climate crisis, calling the inaction of industry and political leaders "unacceptable". The UN chief stated, "The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable, and the fossil fuel profits amidst this crisis are indefensible. Leaders must act. Delay, excuses, and a lack of urgency can no longer be tolerated."

Guterres emphasized that urgent action could still limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, thereby mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. "Dramatic, immediate climate action is the only option," he stressed.

Echoing Guterres's concerns, World Meteorological Organization Secretary General Petteri Taalas underlined the critical need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "Climate action isn't a luxury. It's a necessity," he warned.

According to Karsten Haustein at Leipzig University, the world was 1.5°C (2.7°F) hotter in July 2023 than before industrialisation, making it almost certainly the warmest month ever recorded.

As leaders prepare to gather in the United Arab Emirates in November for the COP28 summit, Guterres urged them to commit to carbon neutrality and other robust measures to prevent the catastrophic impacts of global warming. He encouraged a shift from despair to action, transforming 2023 from a "year of burning heat" to a "year of burning ambition" to combat climate change.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5