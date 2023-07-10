Where are You Working Today? Google Calendar Knows

Google is once again pushing boundaries, evolving to meet the changing needs of its worldwide users. A new, exciting update to Google Calendar is on its way, allowing users to set working locations for specific parts of their day. This improvement will ensure that users' availability mirrors their actual location, enhancing work efficiency.

Hybrid Workplaces: The Future of Work

As we adapt to a post-pandemic world, hybrid work environments have become the norm. Employees now have the flexibility to work from home, an office, a particular building, or a mix of all these. This shift towards versatile working patterns has increased the demand for digital tools that can handle and streamline this newfound flexibility.

Google has been leading this digital revolution. Since 2021, Google Calendar users have been able to denote their working location directly within the application, making collaboration and planning more streamlined. This recent update goes a step further by customising work location settings to align with the changing dynamics of a user's day.

Simple Editing and More Control

This new feature will greatly benefit those who juggle multiple calendars. For instance, an executive assistant can now fully edit working locations for entire days or specific times of the day on behalf of others. This simplifies the planning and scheduling process for these busy bees.

For administrators, this update offers increased control and flexibility. They have the power to activate or deactivate the working location feature at a domain or organisational unit level, ensuring they can effectively manage its application.

End users will find the feature automatically activated. They can set working locations within their calendars for various parts of their day by selecting “Working Location” as an event type, choosing the desired location, and adjusting the time, date, or repetition as required.

Rollout: Who's Getting It and When?

The rollout of this enhanced working location feature has already begun. Those using rapid-release domains will gain immediate access, while scheduled release domains can expect the update from July 14, 2023 onwards. Users of Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits will all be able to benefit from this new feature.

Google's latest update further proves its dedication to continuously enhancing and adapting its services in line with users' ever-changing needs. As work environments continue to evolve, Google Calendar and similar tools will undoubtedly remain indispensable for effective collaboration.

A Giant Leap for Mobile Workers

Google's new Calendar feature is catering to a growing number of workers who work across various locations throughout the day. It's giving users the power to accurately signal their availability based on their physical location. This enhanced level of detail in scheduling can help avoid confusion, boost collaboration, and increase productivity.

As we steer through the future of work, Google Calendar's latest feature is a timely innovation. It caters to the demands of the modern workplace and the increasing popularity of hybrid work environments. It offers a more detailed, accurate, and all-encompassing tool for managing and communicating one's availability and working location.

This update is more than just a reflection of our changing work practices; it's an enabler, propelling us further into a future where work isn't simply a place you go, but something you do - anytime, anywhere.