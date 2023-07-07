Historic Leap: IIT's First Overseas Campus to Touch Down in Zanzibar

In a pioneering move, India is poised to set up its premier technical institution, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), in Tanzania's Zanzibar. The proposed campus marks the first foray of IIT outside India, reaffirming the growing bonds between India and the African continent.

A Bond Beyond Borders

This ground-breaking initiative took root on a recent visit to Tanzania by India's Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amidst the dignitaries, including Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, putting on paper the commitment to bringing world-class education to the East African archipelago.

The India-Tanzania educational partnership is set to launch programmes in the Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras as early as October 2023.

A Pioneering Venture Rooted in Friendship

The Zanzibar campus is a beacon of the enduring friendship between India and Tanzania. It underscores India's dedication to cultivating person-to-person connections across Africa and the Global South.

The campus is set to offer state-of-the-art interdisciplinary degrees to a diverse group of students, not only from Africa but also from around the globe. Indian students will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique educational experience.

A Step Forward in International Education

This monumental step aligns perfectly with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy strongly advocates for the internationalisation of Indian education and encourages leading Indian universities to establish campuses overseas.

The Zanzibar campus will be a testament to the global ambition of IIT Madras, opening the doors for even deeper research collaborations with top-ranked academic institutions worldwide. The novel endeavour is anticipated to augment the quality of IIT Madras's education and research endeavours due to the diversity of students and faculty from the international campus.

A Promise of Excellence

The proposed campus is envisaged as an institution of global eminence, committed to advancing competencies in line with emerging international needs, fostering connections between nations, and promoting research and innovation in the region.

The plan is more than just about expanding India's educational horizons; it's a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and creating a knowledge exchange that transcends borders. Indeed, the forthcoming IIT campus in Zanzibar symbolises a significant stride towards achieving India’s vision of enhanced global educational cooperation and is poised to make a real impact on the educational landscape of the region.

From an institute inaugurated in 1951 in the eastern part of India to now spanning continents, IIT's journey has been remarkable. As the iconic institution continues to expand its footprint, the Zanzibar venture is poised to be a new chapter in IIT’s illustrious history.

In conclusion, the story of IIT taking to foreign shores marks an important milestone in India's educational diplomacy. It is a testament to the country's ability to export quality education, foster international collaborations, and, most importantly, contribute to global intellectual growth.