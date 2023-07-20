India's Global Travel Opportunities Soar: Visa-Free Access to 57 Countries

In the latest Henley Passport Index, India climbed to the 80th position, showcasing an upward trend in global mobility. This advancement has significantly expanded Indians' travel opportunities, now allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 57 global destinations.

The Henley Passport Index, initially conceptualised by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, has become a definitive gauge for global mobility. Using real-time data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), the Index spans 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. It offers an insightful view of the strength and mobility of passports worldwide.

India's trajectory in the Henley Passport Index has been a dynamic one. Starting at the 76th spot in 2014, it experienced a dip in 2015 with a rank of 88. However, a climb to the 80th rank this year, up from 87th last year, signifies steady growth in global accessibility.

Despite the positive shift, Indian passport holders still require a visa for 177 destinations, including China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the European Union. However, the scenario is not entirely limiting. Countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Indian travelers, thus adding to the global value of an Indian passport.

In contrast, the Henley Openness Index reveals India's rank as 94th out of 97, indicating a need for India to liberalise its outbound visa policies.

In the grander scheme, Singapore now boasts the world's most potent passport, enabling visa-free travel to a staggering 192 destinations. The US slid to the eighth spot, and the UK jumped to the fourth place, recovering from its Brexit-induced drop.

Interestingly, the title of the 'most open' countries went to smaller island nations and African states, with 12 nations allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to all 198 global passports.

Overall, India's improved ranking in the Henley Passport Index reflects its evolving global status. While there's room for improvement, this progress symbolises a growing global footprint, enhancing international opportunities for Indian citizens.