Could you be India’s next unicorn? Applications open for Tech30 2023

Every year, one of the most exciting and keenly watched events at TechSparks Bengaluru (scheduled for September 21, 22 and 23, 2023 at Taj Yeshwantpur) is the unveiling of YourStory’s annual Tech30 startups list, a specially curated list of India’s 30 most high-potential and disruptive early-stage tech startups. Given the unprecedented benefits that come with being a part of this club, this opportunity could potentially change the course of your startup’s fortunes.

Be a part of a multi-billion dollar club

Over the past 10 years, the 300 startups that were showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion cumulatively, and creating more than 31,000 jobs.

The Tech30 alumni include a stellar list of disruptive startups that have gone on to redefine the categories they operate in and emerge as leaders in their space.

These include SaaS startups Freshworks and Capillary Tech, which are both poised for IPOs, as well as unicorns like InnovAccer and Chargebee, among other disruptive startups like Niramai, Loginext, MadStreetDen, DronaMaps, Hasura, and Pixxel.

Over the past decade, at least 38 Tech30 startups, or over 13% of the total 300 Tech30 startups, have seen successful exits, while 108, or more than one-third of them, have expanded globally.

With more than 430 investors backing the Tech30 startups, these companies have gone on to create significant value, with a cumulative valuation of at least $7 billion.

In addition to the advantages that being a part of a platform like Tech30 provides, attending TechSparks will give you the chance to meet everyone worth meeting in the startup ecosystem. This includes fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and industry experts. You will have the chance to:

Present your startup to the world centre stage at TechSparks 2023

Schedule dedicated meetings with TechSparks media, investors, mentors, partners, and others

Score a front-seat view at round tables, workshops, mentorship sessions, and amazing talks and discussions from experts in India’s entrepreneurship ecosystem

Get a chance to win goodies (we’ll keep this one a secret until closer to the big day) for your pitches.

The selection criteria

Year after year, we select 30 awesome startups from a huge list of applicants - startups that have the potential to be global successes. Last year alone, more than 2,000 startups applied to be a part of Tech30. You too can be a part of the Tech30 club. Startups will be judged based on:

Extent of product innovation (defensibility and utilisation of technology)

Market potential (target audience, competition, potential to scale, regulatory environment, the path to profit)

Team strength (founder backgrounds, core team strengths, team composition)

Revenue model (value generated, sustainability, long-tail profit/margins/gains)

Stage in the lifecycle of the product/company (customer traction, product version, development timeline [versions, variants, newer products], plans for expansion)

15 minutes that could change your life

Applications are open until 25th July 2023, and the process should take you no more than 15 minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Apply now for this awesome opportunity to be a part of India’s most anticipated list of emerging startups,