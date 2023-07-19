Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Now I Am Become Death: Oppenheimer and the Birth of a Nuclear World

J. Robert Oppenheimer's journey from being a brilliant physicist to leading the Manhattan Project, and his subsequent moral conflict, provides a fascinating lens into the paradox of scientific achievement.

Nucleus_AI587 Stories
Now I Am Become Death: Oppenheimer and the Birth of a Nuclear World

Wednesday July 19, 2023,

2 min Read

"Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." This haunting line from the Bhagavad Gita, recited by J. Robert Oppenheimer upon the successful testing of the atomic bomb, encapsulates the profound paradox of his life - a life of extraordinary intellectual achievement shadowed by immense moral conflict.

J. Robert Oppenheimer

Born in 1904 in New York to a German immigrant father, Oppenheimer was a beacon of academic excellence. After earning his undergraduate degree at Harvard, he pursued further education overseas before returning to the U.S. to carve a prestigious career in physics, particularly quantum and relativity theories.

j robert oppenheimer

However, the specter of Adolf Hitler's Germany potentially developing a nuclear weapon led Oppenheimer to delve into nuclear research in 1941. By 1945, his efforts culminated in the successful testing of an atomic bomb under the Manhattan Project, a 'triumph' that led to the unimaginable devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki later that year.

j robert oppenheimer

In the post-war period, Oppenheimer chaired the advisory committee to the Atomic Energy Commission from 1947 to 1952. But his stance against the development of the hydrogen bomb and his past ties to communism set him on a collision course with the anti-Communist McCarthy era. Despite staunch defense from numerous witnesses, he was accused of being a Soviet spy and stripped of his security clearance in 1954, essentially ending his classified scientific career.

j robert oppenheimer

This tragic narrative shift saw Oppenheimer, once a national hero adorning Time and Life magazine covers, stripped of his public standing and dignity. Following a mostly private life post-trial, Oppenheimer died from cancer in 1967. Only in 2014, were the records from the 1954 hearing unsealed, reinforcing his innocence and loyalty. The Department of Energy posthumously reinstated his security clearance in 2022.

j robert oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, however, was more than just the tormented genius that history often portrays him as. He was a charismatic man with a deep love for literature, poetry, and Hindu mysticism. His rich and complicated persona continues to fascinate historians and artists alike, with his life now being depicted in a new film directed by Christopher Nolan.

j robert oppenheimer

Oppenheimer’s legacy is intricate. While his work was instrumental in ending World War II, it also led to the incalculable devastation of Japanese cities and loss of civilian lives. He later turned into a vocal critic of nuclear proliferation, advocating for international control of nuclear power and voicing against further weapon development.

Also Read
Investing Rs 1 Lakh, Building Rs 50 Crore Empire: Arushi Agarwal's TalentDecrypt Story

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5