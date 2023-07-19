Investing Rs 1 Lakh, Building Rs 50 Crore Empire: Arushi Agarwal's TalentDecrypt Story

In the bustling cityscape of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, resides Arushi Agarwal, a spirited entrepreneur who has disrupted the tech recruitment landscape with TalentDecrypt. Turning down job offers worth Rs 1 crore, the 27-year-old instead ventured to establish her own startup, which today stands valued at Rs 50 crore and has secured employment for 10 lakh individuals globally.

Arushi's academic journey, which includes earning her B-Tech and M-Tech degrees from the esteemed JP Institute and interning at the prestigious IIT Delhi, laid the groundwork for her entrepreneurial endeavours. Despite lucrative job offers, Arushi chose the path of entrepreneurship, driven by a vision to revolutionise the tech hiring industry.

In 2020, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arushi launched TalentDecrypt with an initial investment of just Rs 1 lakh. The platform streamlines recruitment processes by ensuring an ideal match between coding candidates and their prospective roles. What sets TalentDecrypt apart is its stringent security features that prevent unauthorised device usage or external assistance during remote job assessments.

Beyond the borders of India, TalentDecrypt has had a far-reaching impact, collaborating with 380 companies across countries like the United States, Germany, Singapore, the UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Over three years, it has proven its effectiveness by facilitating employment for a staggering 10 lakh job seekers worldwide.

In 2022, Arushi further bolstered her entrepreneurial prowess by completing an executive program at IIM Bengaluru. On a Josh Talks episode, she revealed that TalentDecrypt is valued at over Rs 50 crore, a testament to her vision, determination, and unique approach to addressing critical issues in the tech recruitment process.

Arushi Agarwal represents more than a successful entrepreneur; she is a beacon of inspiration, particularly for young women in technology. With unwavering support from her family and a dedicated team of 20 at her Noida office, Arushi continues to redefine the tech hiring process and the notion of entrepreneurial success in the 21st century.