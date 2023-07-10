Threads App: 100M users try Meta’s Twitter alternative

Threads, a text-based messaging app launched by Instagram, has reportedly surpassed 100 million users within days of its launch.

On Friday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted that the number of sign-ups, about 70 million at the time, was “beyond our expectations.”

The link between Instagram and Threads accounts makes it easy for the 1.6 billion existing Instagram users to sign up for Threads and start using the app from day one. The app is currently not available in the European Union.

Twitter responded to the competition posed by Threads by sending a letter threatening to sue Meta. The letter insinuated that Meta had hired former Twitter employees who had access to trade secrets.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk addressed the potential lawsuit on Twitter, stating, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also shared a lighthearted exchange about the rise of Twitter alternatives.

How to get Threads?

Users can sign up for Threads using their Instagram username.

The app allows users to fill out their public profile and follow the same people they do on Instagram during the signup process.

Inside the Threads app, users can view the latest posts on their home feed, search for new people to follow, and check their notifications. User profiles on Threads have separate tabs for Threads and Replies. Verified Instagram accounts are also verified on Threads, and subscribing to Meta Verified on Instagram will simultaneously verify the Threads account.

Threads users can create posts with up to 500 characters of text, five minutes of video, and/or ten images. These posts can be shared as Instagram Stories, posts to the Instagram feed, Twitter, and other social networks to promote new accounts and gain followers.

With over 100 million users on Threads, the app attracts a wide range of users, including celebrities, influencers, and brands. Other social platforms are also present on Threads. However, there is no official Twitter account on the app, and the official Instagram account for Twitter does not have a Threads number badge.

Privacy Concerns Surrounding The Threads App

Privacy concerns have been raised regarding the Threads app, as some users have expressed worries about the app's privacy disclaimers, which indicate that a significant amount of user data will be linked to their identity.

Regarding account deletion, since Threads is linked to Instagram, users can deactivate their Threads profile or delete their Instagram and Threads accounts. However, currently, there is no separate option to delete the Threads profile alone.

Interestingly, Instagram had previously released another app called Threads in 2019. That version of Threads was a camera-centric messaging app focused on sharing photos, videos, and status updates with a close circle of friends. However, it was ultimately discontinued in 2021.