﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿ launched the ONDC Academy in association with NSE Academy Limited, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.





The programmes will have interactive videos and learning materials related to digital commerce offered in several Indian languages. The certification programme, developed in collaboration with NSE Academy, is aimed at validating participants' understanding of network operations. In addition, to encourage adoption and enhance the ecommerce journey, certified participants will be featured on the ONDC website.





"With ONDC Academy, we aim to empower every participant of Democratic Digital Commerce — from individuals to small businesses to established brands as they become equipped with the various nuances of making the most of digital commerce," said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.





"The learning modules will cater to various roles within ONDC Network, cutting across domains, and will be available in multiple languages for improved accessibility,” he added.





ONDC Academy aims to provide comprehensive guidance and ecommerce practices for all participants, including sellers, or ecommerce enablers such as buyer or seller applications. The ONDC Academy will be particularly focused on the provision of learning content for sellers and seller network participants to effectively manage their ecommerce operations.

“We are proud and honoured to collaborate with ONDC to power ONDC Academy and contribute towards its aim of scaling up its network and creating a large pool of certified network participants for a successful ecommerce journey,” said Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy.

NSE Academy will provide the technology and certification platform to train and empower participants, vendors, service enablers and others on various processes, practices and other aspects of onboarding and success through the ONDC network.





ONDC Academy aims to create an equal playing field for both large and small sellers by offering curated, certified learning to help sellers become more effective and maximise opportunities.

“The ONDC Academy represents a significant potential to catalyse the growth of e-commerce in India, building upon the foundation laid by the launch of ONDC. The Academy's transformative impact lies in its capacity to empower millions of small traders, enabling comprehensive learning and seamless integration into e-commerce practices," said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.





"By equipping these traders with essential knowledge, the Academy serves as a gateway for them to capitalize on the burgeoning digital commerce landscape, contributing to overall economic growth,” he added.