India's First Satellite Network Portal: OneWeb-Gujarat Government Alliance

In a landmark alliance, London-based Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite company OneWeb and the Gujarat Government’s Science and Technology Department are initiating India's inaugural private 'satellite network portal site'. Nestled in the heart of Jotana taluka, Mehsana district, Gujarat, this novel initiative aims to bridge India's digital divide and boost nationwide digital inclusion.

Scheduled to launch in 2023, the portal comes with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crores for its pioneering phase. The objective is to deliver high-speed, low-latency, and affordable connectivity, revolutionizing accessibility for various sectors, including government, businesses, schools, and consumers. The project, a strategic masterstroke, is anticipated to turbocharge Gujarat's economic landscape and generate around 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

OneWeb's cutting-edge LEO satellite technology underpins this ambitious initiative. The company operates an impressive constellation of 648 satellites, delivering a game-changing global communication network. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites, OneWeb's LEO satellites offer broadband internet access with a dramatically lower latency of less than 100 ms, setting them apart from the standard 500-700 ms latency of GEO-based networks.

This state-of-the-art technology, already operational in Europe and Canada, is setting new standards in cost-effective satellite connectivity services. With its foray into India, OneWeb is poised to empower the nation with a robust, affordable satellite connectivity, creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses, consumers, and educational institutions alike.

The Gujarat Government’s vision of a digitally empowered society finds its perfect embodiment in the creation of the 'Satellite Network Portal Site'. This groundbreaking project aligns seamlessly with the government's long-term vision, underlining Gujarat's commitment to embracing avant-garde technology for enhancing socio-economic development and spawning new opportunities across a diverse array of sectors.

In essence, this strategic collaboration between OneWeb and the Gujarat Government signals a defining milestone in the evolution of satellite connectivity in India. The inauguration of the new satellite network portal site, with its promise of turbocharged connectivity, is set to redefine Gujarat's digital landscape and lay the groundwork for similar technological transformations across India. This pioneering initiative establishes a powerful precedent for digital inclusion and infrastructure development, catapulting India into a new era of digital revolution.