MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has provided a grant to ﻿Quest Alliance﻿ for innovation in education technology that aims to empower young people.

Quest Alliance, a not-for-profit entity that works in the field of skills and empowering young learners, did not disclose the amount of significant unrestricted grant from the philanthropist.

So far at least 13 Indian organisations working in various development spaces from health, education, rural communities and affordable healthcare have received Scott's global grant initiative of $2.7 billion in charities, Quest Alliance said in a statement on Saturday.

Quest Alliance supports technical and vocational education training ecosystem in 15 states of India. It supports the school education ecosystem in 11 states.

Recently, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) launched a digital version of Employability Skills Curriculum under initiative of the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN), a collaborative effort by Quest Alliance, Accenture, Cisco, and J.P. Morgan for students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India.

With this grant, it said, Quest Alliance will continue its mission of transforming the learning experience for young people, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st-century workforce.