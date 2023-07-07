STARTUP NEWS AND UPDATES: DAILY ROUNDUP (JULY 7, 2023)

Rooter collaborates with Jio to bring live game streaming and esports action to your TV

Rooter, a game streaming and esports content platform, has joined hands with the Jio Set-Top Box (JioSTB) to become the first app in its category to feature on the JioStore ecosystem.

This collaboration will also give Rooter the opportunity to engage with 8 million JioFiber subscribers across the country, who can also access millions of hours of curated, high-quality gaming and esports content for feee on their TV screens.

Rooter's latest integration with the Jio Set-Top Box expands its reach beyond Android, iOS, and web platforms. With JioSTB capturing 50% of India's home broadband market and offering diverse content categories, Rooter is eyeing an opportunity to become a leading app in its category.

Rooter, which has more than a million creators, can be accessed by Jio Set-Top Box subscribers directly from the JioStore.

Flipkart partners with Axis Bank to facilitate personal loans for customers

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks, to offer personal loans to its customers.

Flipkart is offering competitive loan options of up to Rs 5 lakhs with flexible repayment cycles ranging from 6 to 36 months. The personal loan facility aims to empower customers, enhance purchasing power, and improve accessibility and affordability.

Customers need to provide basic details such as PAN (Permanent Account Number), date of birth, and work details to avail the loans. After Axis Bank approves the loan limit, customers can select their preferred loan amount and repayment method. They can expect the loan approval to take place in just 30 seconds.

Flipkart will present a comprehensive loan summary, repayment details, and terms and conditions for review before finalising the loan application.