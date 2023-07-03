Jio Bharat: India's Most Affordable 4G-Enabled Phone

Reliance Jio, a prominent telecommunications provider in India, has recently announced the Jio Bharat phone. Priced at a modest Rs 999, this 4G-enabled feature phone is the most affordable internet-capable phone in India​.

Targeting the approximately 250 million mobile subscribers still using 2G feature phones, the Jio Bharat phone is an endeavour to bridge India's digital divide. These users currently lack internet access, a critical tool in today's digital world. The Jio Bharat phone is expected to democratise internet access, enhancing these users' economic prospects​.

As stated by Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, the Jio Bharat phone is a step towards ensuring that technology is accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. The goal is to help every individual reap the benefits of India's transition to a digital society​.

The Jio Bharat phone is equipped with several notable features. It supports UPI payments, which allows users to conduct secure digital financial transactions. It also supports Jio's own apps, such as Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn, and has an inbuilt FM Radio. Additionally, it features a rear camera and offers unlimited calls within India. However, not all specifications of the Jio Bharat phone have been disclosed yet​.

Complementing the Jio Bharat phone are the newly announced Jio Bharat plans. For instance, for Rs 123, users can enjoy unlimited voice calls and 500MB of mobile data per day for 28 days. This same plan is priced at Rs 1,234 annually. Jio claims these plans offer considerable savings and substantially more data compared to other operators​.

Reliance Jio has also revealed that the Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones will commence from 7 July 2023. Taking place across 6,500 tehsils, this trial aims to ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for transitioning millions of feature phone users to the new device​.

The introduction of the Jio Bharat phone marks a significant step towards digital inclusivity in India. It promises to make high-quality, affordable data accessible to the common man. This could revolutionise the lives of those who have previously been constrained to the 2G era due to financial limitations.