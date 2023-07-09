Unlocking efficiency and cost-effectiveness with strategic, cost-conscious approach in cloud migration

The cloud computing landscape in India is undergoing a profound transformation, as organisations recognise the need to move beyond the initial enthusiasm surrounding cloud adoption and adopt a more strategic and cost-conscious approach.





With the realisation that cloud adoption alone does not guarantee automatic cost savings, enterprises are re evaluating their cloud strategies and considering hybrid or multi-cloud approaches to better align with their specific business objectives.





This paradigm shift marks a significant turning point in the Indian cloud market, where the emphasis is now on optimising cloud deployments to achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Evolving perspective on cloud adoption

While cloud adoption has gained considerable momentum in recent years, enterprises have come to understand that cost optimisation and strategic alignment are crucial for deriving maximum value from their cloud investments.





According to IDC, the Indian public cloud services market is projected to reach $13 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2021-26. This rapid growth highlights the importance companies place on cloud services, but it also underscores the need for a more deliberate and thoughtful approach.





Enterprises are now reassessing their cloud adoption strategies to ensure they are closely aligned with their business objectives. Instead of pursuing a one-size-fits-all approach, they are considering hybrid or multi cloud environments to achieve the desired outcomes.





According to a recent study conducted by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, nearly 98% of enterprises in India are either utilising or planning to utilise the services of at least two cloud infrastructure providers.





Furthermore, about 33% of them have opted for four or more cloud providers. This shift stems from the realisation that different workloads and applications have diverse requirements. By embracing a flexible cloud strategy, enterprises can optimise costs and enhance performance effectively.





Hybrid and multi-cloud approaches offer organisations the flexibility to choose the right cloud environment for specific workloads. For instance, sensitive data can be kept on private clouds while leveraging the scalability and cost benefits of public clouds for less critical applications.





This strategic selection of cloud platforms allows businesses to strike a balance between performance, security, and cost.

Optimising cloud deployments

To achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness, enterprises are increasingly focusing on optimising their cloud deployments. It entails optimising resource allocation, managing cloud sprawl, and leveraging automation and analytics to identify areas of improvement. Several organisations will leverage cloud optimisation tools and services to reduce cloud spending.





Resource optimization involves rightsizing instances, matching workload demands, and leveraging auto scaling features. By aligning resources to actual usage requirements, they can eliminate wasteful spending and maximise cost savings. Additionally, cloud management platforms and tools enable businesses to monitor and control cloud usage, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently.





Another area of focus is cloud governance, which involves establishing policies and guidelines to manage cloud usage, security, compliance, and cost. By implementing robust governance frameworks, enterprises can enforce best practices, optimize spending, and mitigate risks.





Automation and analytics play a pivotal role in optimising cloud deployments. It reduces manual intervention, streamlines processes, and enables proactive management. Meanwhile, analytics provides insights into usage patterns, identifies cost optimisation opportunities, and supports informed decision making. By leveraging these technologies, companies can unlock efficiency gains, reduce operational overheads, and improve cost predictability.





As they continue to invest in cloud technologies to drive innovation and enhance agility, the shift towards multi-cloud will continue to spike up with organisations increasingly realising the long-term cost benefits it offers.





In this dynamic cloud landscape, enterprises that adopt a strategic and cost-conscious approach to cloud migration will be well-positioned to navigate the evolving digital landscape and achieve their business goals while maximising cost savings.





Praveena Shenoy is the Country Manager at Opsio.