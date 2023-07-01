Menu
News

WhatsApp enables transfer of chat, media history between smartphones of same OS

WhatsApp users can scan the QR code of their WhatsApp on an old device for the transfer by opting "Chat transfer" inside "settings".

Press Trust of India203 Stories
Saturday July 01, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿WhatsApp﻿ has rolled out a new feature to enable transfer of chat and media between smartphones based on the same operating system without the need to exit from the app, the company said on Friday.

WhatsApp users can scan the QR code of their WhatsApp on an old device for the transfer by opting "Chat transfer" inside "settings".

"If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

For the first time, users can preserve their complete chat and media history without having to exit the app.

WhatsApp in a statement said that the feature is faster than backing up and restoring chat history.

"You can now also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep," the statement said.

Also Read
Why Arkam is betting on ‘middle India’

Recently, the instant messaging app announced new feature for SMB's to connect with customers. With this, small businesses will no longer require a Facebook account, and can do it with an e-mail address and a payment method. Clicking on the ads will open WhatsApp chat to ask questions, browse products, and buy.

Rather than manually sending the same message to multiple customers, this new feature allows businesses to send personalised messages with the customer's name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, schedule the day and time the messages are sent, and see what's working. WhatsApp will offer this optional messaging feature for a fee and said it will share more details in the future.

Edited by Megha Reddy

