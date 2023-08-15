15 Life-Changing Benefits of Drinking Water You Need to Know

Water is not only a crucial component of our environment, covering 71% of our planet, but it is also vital for the human body. A staggering 60% of the adult human body is water, and our blood is an even more impressive 90% water. Despite its importance, many often neglect their daily water intake.

Here’s a brief overview of the top 15 benefits of drinking water:

Joint Lubrication: Water assists in cushioning and lubricating the joints, with cartilage containing around 80% water.

Saliva and Mucus Formation: These vital bodily fluids aid digestion and keep our eyes, mouth, and nose moist, reducing friction and damage.

Oxygen Delivery: With blood being 90% water, it is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout our body

Skin Health: Dehydration can lead to skin disorders and premature wrinkling.

Brain Protection: Water cushions our brain, spinal cord, and other sensitive tissues, playing a pivotal role in thinking and reasoning.

Temperature Regulation: Sweating and its evaporation on our skin cools us down, an essential process maintained by adequate water intake.

Digestion: Our digestive system, especially the bowels, requires water to function efficiently.

Waste Removal: Processes like sweating, urination, and defecation need water to help flush out waste.

Blood Pressure Maintenance: Sufficient hydration helps in maintaining an optimal blood pressure.

Airways Regulation: Proper hydration ensures airways function optimally, especially significant for asthma and allergy sufferers.

Nutrient Transport: Water dissolves essential vitamins and minerals, transporting them to different body parts.

Kidney Health: Drinking water is essential in preventing kidney damage, with kidney stones primarily caused by water insufficiency.

Exercise Performance: Staying hydrated can enhance performance during physical activities.

Weight Loss: Replacing sweetened drinks with water can aid weight loss and prevent overeating.

Reduced Hangover: Alternating alcoholic drinks with water reduces alcohol overconsumption and subsequent hangovers.

Protecting Your Kidneys

Water plays an indispensable role in kidney function. Every day, our kidneys filter around 120-150 quarts of fluid, with most of it being reabsorbed and around 1-2 quarts excreted as urine. Chronic kidney diseases or infections can be devastating. Drinking water is an efficient way to reduce UTI risks and support kidney health.

Sources and Intake

While some water comes from food, most of our hydration needs are met through drinking water. It is the best source of hydration, although milk and juices are also beneficial. On average, men should aim for about 12.5 cups, and women should aim for just over 9 cups of fluid daily.

Despite water’s evident importance, a CDC study revealed that 7% of adults reported no daily water consumption. Drinking enough water not only meets our biological needs but also supports overall health, making it a priority we should all focus on.