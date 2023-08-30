30 reasons to apply for YourStory’s Tech30 2023

Every year, one of the most exciting and keenly watched events at TechSparks Bengaluru (scheduled for September 21, 22, and 23, 2023 at Taj Yeshwantpur) is the unveiling of YourStory’s annual Tech30 startups list.

Here are 30 reasons why every early-stage startup should consider applying.

1. You get to be named one of India’s 30 most high-potential and disruptive early-stage tech startups for 2023.

2. The unprecedented benefits that come with being a part of this club could potentially change the course of your startup’s fortunes.

3. You get to be a part of a multi-billion dollar club that includes unicorns like Freshworks, Capillary Tech, InnovAccer, and Chargebee.

4. Over the past 10 years, the 300 startups that were showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion cumulatively,

5. Tech30 startups have gone on to create more than 50,000 jobs.

6. Tech30 alumni include a stellar list of disruptive startups like Niramai, Loginext, MadStreetDen, DronaMaps, Hasura, and Pixxel. All have gone on to redefine the categories they operate in and emerge as leaders in their space.

7. Over the past decade, at least 38 Tech30 startups, or over 13% of the total 300 Tech30 startups, have seen successful exits,

8. More than one-third of them have expanded globally.

9. More than 430 investors have backed Tech30 startups.

10. Tech30 startups have gone on to create significant value, with a cumulative valuation of more than $7 billion.

11. Attending TechSparks as a Tech30 startup will give you the chance to meet everyone worth meeting in the startup ecosystem.

12. You will present your startup to the world centre stage at TechSparks 2023.

13. You will get a chance to meet IDA Ireland. As the Irish government's foreign direct investment agency, they act as strategic partners, offering advice and support services to Indian startups and business enterprises looking to develop their European market from Ireland.

14. You will score a front-seat view at round tables, workshops, mentorship sessions, and amazing talks and discussions from experts in India’s entrepreneurship ecosystem

15. You will be mentored by experts to help you refine your pitch deck and presentation skills.

16. You will have one-on-one meetings with a curated list of investors at TechSparks.

17. Curated meetings with incubators and accelerators could help you find the right partners to help you grow.

18. You get to learn first-hand from fellow entrepreneurs who have been on paths similar to yours.

19. Last year alone, more than 2,000 startups applied to be a part of Tech30, a nod to its popularity.

20. You get to be featured on YourStory's Tech30 report for 2023, released at TechSparks and downloaded extensively.

21. You get editorial coverage with a dedicated story on YourStory.

22. YourStory arranges for one-on-one enterprise connects you could collaborate with to grow your business.

23. TechSparks brings together the biggest gathering of investors under one roof, which should help with your funding needs.

24. It could be your gateway to launching your startup idea to a huge and relevant audience.

25. You get to meet global incubators and accelerators should you be interested in expanding your startup globally.

26. You get curated video bytes and out-takes from YourStory for additional publicity.

27. The winners also get announced with a shout-out on YourStory’s social media assets.

28. Tech30 founders enjoy one-on-one mentorship and support from the best ecosystem leaders in the country.

29. Tech30 startups also enjoy help with go-to-market challenges to bring a new product to market and drive demand.

30 It’s 15 minutes that could change your life. Applications are open until August 17, 2023, and the process should take you no more than 15 minutes.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply now for this awesome opportunity to be a part of India’s most anticipated list of emerging startups,