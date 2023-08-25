Accelerating green mobility infrastructure to meet growing B2C and B2B demand by industries

In the recent years, India has made significant strides in embracing sustainable practices, particularly in the automotive sector. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), the country has set ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and curbing its dependency on fossil fuels.

While the adoption of electric mobility has primarily focused on the consumer market (B2C), it is imperative to recognise the immense potential that exists in the business-to-business (B2B) segment. Scaling up green mobility infrastructure to cater to both B2C and B2B demand is not just a moral obligation but also a strategic move that will drive economic growth and environmental preservation.

Current state of EVs in India

The Indian EV market has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years, driven by government initiatives, increasing environmental consciousness, and technological advancements.

Several major automakers and startups have entered the market with a diverse range of electric vehicles, from electric two-wheelers and cars to buses and trucks. Government incentives such as tax benefits and subsidies have further stimulated the demand for EVs, leading to a burgeoning market for sustainable transportation.

While the progress in the B2C segment is encouraging, the B2B segment presents untapped potential. B2B applications for EVs extend across industries such as logistics, last-mile delivery, public transportation, and corporate fleets. However, the scale of infrastructure required to support B2B operations is considerably more extensive and complex than that of the B2C segment.

Charging challenges and need for scalable infrastructure

Despite the progress made, India's green mobility infrastructure still faces several challenges. Foremost among these is the issue of charging infrastructure. Range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power while on the road, is a significant deterrent for EV adoption, particularly among businesses that rely heavily on their vehicles for operations.

In the B2B context, the charging challenges are amplified. Fleet operators and logistics companies require a reliable and fast-charging infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted operations. Moreover, charging points need to be strategically located at warehouses, depots, and along major transportation routes to cater to the specific needs of businesses.

To address these challenges, it is crucial to urgently scale up charging infrastructure. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and utility companies will be essential to deploy charging stations strategically and efficiently.

Innovative solutions such as swappable batteries, battery swapping stations, and smart grid integration must be explored to cater to the diverse needs of businesses.

Institutionalising use of EVs: advantages and impact

Institutionalising the use of EVs holds numerous advantages for businesses and the environment. Let's explore some of the key benefits:

Cost Savings: EVs offer significant cost savings in the long run, primarily due to lower fuel and maintenance costs. For B2B companies with large fleets, this can translate into substantial savings, improving their bottom line.

Environmental Impact: Adopting EVs can substantially reduce carbon emissions and mitigate air pollution, contributing to India's efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainability goals.

Regulatory Compliance: As governments increasingly enforce stringent emissions norms, businesses must comply with greener standards. Transitioning to EVs can help companies meet these regulations and avoid potential penalties.

Reputation and Brand Image: Companies that prioritise sustainability and green practices tend to enjoy a positive brand image and gain customer loyalty. Embracing green mobility can enhance a company's reputation and attract environmentally conscious customers.

Energy Security: India's dependency on oil imports makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. Transitioning to EVs can enhance energy security by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Conclusion

The urgent need for scaling up green mobility infrastructure in India is not limited to catering to B2C demand alone. Businesses and industries must recognise the transformative potential of electric mobility for B2B applications. With the right infrastructure, collaboration between the public and private sectors, and innovative solutions, the adoption of EVs in B2B operations can accelerate, fostering sustainable growth, economic prosperity, and environmental preservation.

India's industries have a unique opportunity to lead the way in embracing green mobility and spearheading a transformation towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. By prioritising the institutionalisation of EV usage and investing in scalable infrastructure, businesses can position themselves as pioneers in the green mobility revolution and create a lasting positive impact on society and the planet.

(Akshay Sasikumar is the CEO of 82Volt Technologies, an electric vehicle charging technology company)