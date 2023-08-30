iPhone 15 Launch on Sept 12th: The Ultimate Guide to All New Features.

Apple's annual iPhone event is back, and the tech world is abuzz. On September 12, the Cupertino giant will pull the curtain back on its iPhone 15. The rumors, speculations, and leaks have been unrelenting, but we've distilled all the noise into a compact guide.

Date, Time, and Where to Watch: Set your alarms for September 12, 10:30 pm IST. Apple aficionados can tune into the company's official YouTube channel for live updates.

Beyond the iPhone: The event isn't solely about the iPhone. Apple might unveil other devices, including the Apple Watch Series 9, an updated Apple Watch Ultra, and potentially a new gadget powered by the M3 processor.

Made in India: Bloomberg has spotlighted India's role in the iPhone 15's production journey. The Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for production. This move aims to enable rapid deliveries, closely following the initial shipments from China's main facilities.

Supply Chain Shifts: Notably, other major suppliers in India, like Pegatron Corp. and the soon-to-be Tata Group-owned Wistron Corp. factory, will join the production bandwagon. However, the production magnitude is tied to the accessibility of components, primarily sourced internationally.

Design Evolution: The iPhone 15 might surprise with the universal adoption of the Dynamic Island Notch design, a feature formerly exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

Charging and Connectivity: Breaking tradition, the iPhone 15 could welcome USB Type-C charging support, abandoning the classic Lightning port.

Photography Leap: There's buzz around the iPhone 15's camera setup. Speculation hints at a jump from iPhone 14's 12-megapixel system to a robust 48-megapixel primary sensor in the iPhone 15.

Performance: Apple might infuse the iPhone 15 with the A17 Bionic chipset, promising a transformative user experience.

Pricing Dynamics: While the Pro models of iPhone 15 may carry a steeper price, the standard and Plus editions might adhere to the previous pricing framework.

Availability: Eager customers can potentially grab the iPhone 15 series from September 22. However, supply chain disruptions, like Sony's reported lens shipment delay, might push some model releases to October.

In addition to these iPhone-centered revelations, the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 9 might steal some limelight with its new chip and enhanced health features.

Apple's "Wonderlust" event is shaping up to be an electrifying affair. With a myriad of innovations in the pipeline, tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly counting down the days.