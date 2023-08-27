Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

B20 Summit: PM Modi calls for global framework on crypto, ethical use of AI

Modi said India has become the face of digital revolution in the era of Industry 4.0 and it is now time to focus on supply chain resilience and sustainability.

Press Trust of India8011 Stories
B20 Summit: PM Modi calls for global framework on crypto, ethical use of AI

Sunday August 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework on cryptocurrencies, and an ethical usage of artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by CII, the prime minister also called for observing 'International Consumer Care Day' once a year and switch over to 'green credit' from the current practice of carbon credit trading.

Modi also said India has become the face of the digital revolution in the era of Industry 4.0 and also holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain.

"There is a challenge associated with cryptocurrencies. In this matter maximum integrated approach is needed. I think there is a need for preparing a global framework which should take care of interests of all stakeholders," the prime minister said.

Modi further said a similar approach is needed regarding AI.

Making a strong pitch for focus on 'consumer care', he asked global businesses to consider observing 'International Consumer Care Day' once a year.

"Businesses have successfully gone beyond borders and boundaries. Now is the time to take businesses beyond just the bottomline. This can only be done by focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability," he added.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5