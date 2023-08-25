Bill Gates Celebrates Windows Anniversary: 'Some memories stick with you forever'

Bill Gates, the visionary founder of Microsoft, recently commemorated the 28th birthday of Windows, taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On the social media platform, X, Gates posted a touching message: “Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday."

Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday, @Windows. pic.twitter.com/CUqLN2fqlW — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 24, 2023

Gates took followers back to 1995, by sharing a GIF that showcased him dancing alongside former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer. The pair were celebrating the monumental release of Windows 95 – an event that drew not just tech enthusiasts but also a who's who of the entertainment industry.

Windows 95 was more than just another software release. It introduced groundbreaking features that would shape the future of operating systems. Most notably, the now-iconic Start button and taskbar were birthed from this version. Furthermore, its architecture took a giant leap, transitioning to a 32-bit system from the preceding Windows 3.1. In addition to its technical advancements, user-experience enhancements, such as the capability to name multiple files simultaneously, were debuted.

While Gates is no longer at the helm of Microsoft, his influence and memories of the company's seminal moments remain indelible. Beyond tech, he is an active philanthropist, often sharing personal stories that touch his heart. Recently, on LinkedIn, Gates narrated an encounter with Kusuma K, a postal department employee in Bangalore, India. Highlighting her as an “incredible force of change”, Gates praised India’s strides in digital public infrastructure. He emphasised how the country has been instrumental in promoting inclusive financial growth. By leveraging technological advancements, local postmasters like Kusuma K can now offer digital banking services via smartphones, bringing financial inclusion to many.

In an era where the digital and physical worlds continue to meld, memories, just like Windows, evolve but remain integral. As Gates celebrates the past, he also champions those shaping the future, reminding us that innovation and change are omnipresent.