Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as its CEO

This development comes about a week after Titan—a Tata Group fashion accessories brand— disclosed its acquisition of an additional 27.18% stake in CaratLane, increasing its stake to 98.28%.

Ishan Patra170 Stories
CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as its CEO

Friday August 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Omnichannel jewellery retailer ﻿Caratlane﻿ has named Avnish Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, the company said on Friday. Anand previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

As an integral member of the founding team, he has played an important role in shaping CaratLane into its current form, the company said in a statement.

“Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omnichannel brand,” said C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan.

This development comes about a week after Titan—a Tata Group fashion accessories brand—disclosed its acquisition of an additional 27.18% stake in CaratLane, increasing its stake to 98.28%.

Titan announced the acquisition of the entire stake held by CaratLane’s founder, Mithun Sacheti, and his family members, pending the completion of standard regulatory approvals. The Tata Group company anticipates the acquisition to be finalised by October 31.

Established in 2007, CaratLane operates as an unlisted private company, functioning in jewellery manufacturing and sales as a subsidiary of Titan. Besides its website, CaratLane has a network of over 230 brand stores across India.

The omnichannel jewellery retailer recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,169 crore in the fiscal year concluding in March 2023.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5