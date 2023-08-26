Chandrayaan-3's landing point to be named Shiv Shakti, says PM Modi

Conforming to the naming tradition, Chandrayaan-3's landing point on the moon will be named Shiv Shakti, a convergence of welfare and strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

The prime minister had flown down to Bengaluru this morning from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful lunar mission and announce the name of the landing point on the moon.

"There is a scientific tradition of naming the location of touchdown. India has decided to name the lunar region where our Chandrayaan-3 landed. The place Vikram lander descended will be known as Shiv Shakti Point," said the prime minister.

He also said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the moon's surface in 2019 would be known as Tiranga Point.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned emotional, termed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an "extraordinary moment" in the history of India's space programme.

"In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," said the prime minister.

He said the new generation should come forward to scientifically prove the astronomical formulae in the scriptures of India and study them anew.

"It is also important for our heritage and for science. In a way, this is a double responsibility for the students of schools, colleges, and universities today. The treasure of scientific knowledge that India has, has been buried, hidden during the long period of slavery. In this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we have to explore this treasure too, do research on it, and also tell the world about it," he said.

"I was impatient and eager to visit and salute you for your diligence, dedication, courage, devotion and passion," PM Modi said, in his address to Team ISRO, his voice choking. "India is on the moon! We have our national pride placed on the moon."

Hailing the role of women scientists in the success of Chandrayaan-3, he said, "The country's nari shakti played a big role."

Tiranga Point, he said, will serve as an inspiration for every effort that India makes and remind us that failure is not the end. "Success is a guarantee where there is strong will power."

Declaring August 23 as National Space Day, PM Modi said the special day will celebrate the spirit of science, technology and innovation, and inspire us for an eternity.

A large number of people, many of them waving national flags, accorded a grand welcome to the PM outside HAL airport, where he landed straight from Greece, and at Jalahalli Cross, close to ISTRAC ( ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). The PM also held a road-show for a distance, as people who had lined up on either side of the roads cheered loudly.

At ISTRAC, ISRO Chairman S Somanath briefed the prime minister about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and its progress.

In his address, Modi said, in this period of 21st century, the country, which takes the lead in science and technology, will move ahead.

"Today, the name of Chandrayaan is resonating among children of India. Every child is seeing his or her future in the scientists."

The Prime Minister requested ISRO to organise national hackathons on 'space technology in governance' in collaboration with various departments of the central and state governments.

"I am confident that this national hackathon will make our governance more effective and provide modern solutions to the countrymen," he said.

Modi also urged students across the country to take part in the quiz competition on the Chandrayaan mission organised by the Government of India portal MyGov from September 1.

The soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface was not an ordinary achievement, Modi said, adding that it was a "roaring announcement" of India's scientific accomplishment in the infinite universe.

Addressing space scientists, Modi said, "India is on the moon... We have our national pride played on the moon.

"We reached where no one else had reached. We did what no one else had ever done. This is today's India, a fearless India, India with fighting spirit.

"This is an India which thinks new and thinks in novel ways, which goes to the dark zones and spreads the rays of light. India of 21st century has the capacity to solve major problems of the world.

"Today, from trade to technology, India is being counted among among the countries standing in the first row. In the journey from third row to first row, institutions like our ISRO have played a huge role."

Hailing the space agency, the Prime Minister said ISRO has taken 'Make in India' to the moon.

On Wednesday evening, as the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex in ISTRAC, virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.