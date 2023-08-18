Data privacy: 5 best practices for advertisers

Data privacy is now a part of most debates when we talk about the internet and social media. In fact, a 2023 global survey by IAPP found that 68% of respondents were somewhat or very concerned about their online privacy.

Ever since big tech companies (and others) have started to become "data-eaters" they are collecting user information from all means possible. Hence, a negative image has been glued to such marketing techniques.

But this practice did not last long. To ensure data privacy, several countries including India are bringing stringent laws to protect user's personal information.

Now the big question is: Can advertisers give personalised experiences to users without "cookies"? The answer to this is yes.

Here are some effective strategies to help marketers protect users' data and get sales.

Data transparency

Being transparent with users should come first on the list for advertisers. If you want your users to trust you then be clear with what data you will be using and how. This way you will build a long-term relationship with your users as they opt for which data they are willing to share and vice versa.

To give you an idea, the same IAPP's 2023 survey asked respondents how can companies build trust with their data processing. The majority of customers said they wanted to "really understand" how their information is processed.

Consent first, please

All of us have experienced getting spam calls, emails, or SMS from unknown advertisers. It is very annoying to get bombarded with offers or deals without agreeing to get them.

So if you want your customers to share their data, you need to ask for consent. Directly adding users to your mailing list can even get your company in trouble with laws. For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law allows firms to get users' data only and only when a customer willingly gives explicit consent.

Protect user data

In an era where most people use digital mediums, cybersecurity is a cornerstone for these platforms. So, it is the responsibility of companies to protect sensitive information from hackers or threats. Users almost immediately lose trust in case of data breaches or spamming or misusing their data.

This is why your organisation should be at the top of its game and advocate to secure customer data.

Understand user privacy preferences

Digital marketing needs to have boundaries. Since this technique requires relevant consumer data and analytics, your customers may not wish to share their information. So, you need to respect their rights as a user.

Offer communication services with an option to opt-out. Like this, it's a win-win for both companies and customers.

Educate your team and users

Privacy laws and regulations are still a new concept for many companies. Recently, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India was passed. Hence, your team should be aware of new laws and get proper training to understand data privacy best practices and trends.

By doing so, your firm is compliant with the latest regulations and industry guidelines. Apart from this, you should also educate users about their privacy controls, rights and how your company protects customer data.

In a nutshell, online advertising perception has been quite negative among most internet users. However, marketers can win the trust of users if they comply with necessary data protection laws while also being transparent with what information is being collected and why.