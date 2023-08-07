Disprz raises $30M in Series C round led by Lumos Capital, 360 One Asset

Disprz, the Chennai-headquartered corporate learning and skilling SaaS startup, has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital and 360 ONE Asset.

The round also saw participation from its existing investors, including Kae Capital, KOIS, and Dallas Venture Capital. So far, Disprz has cumulatively raised $22.4 million since it was founded in 2015 by Subbu Viswanathan and Kuljit Chadha.

Disprz will use the capital for market expansion globally, product development, and investments into generative AI technologies. The startup has over 350 clients with a user base of 2.8 million across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Now, Disprz is looking to strengthen its market presence in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. Besides, it also wants to foray into the US market.

Co-founder and CEO Subbu Viswanathan said the latest funding round would help Disprz achieve profitability in the next four to five quarters. According to him, the company has been recording a growth of 80-110% and expects to maintain this momentum in the next two years.

With clients, including ICICI Bank, Amazon, Starbucks, and HDFC Life, Disprz is receiving the strongest traction from three sectors—BFSI, ecommerce, and retail. The startup sees increased preference among corporates to have a workforce based on skills, and its technology platform enables mapping the entire process, including learning and upskilling systems.

Besides market expansion and product development, Disprz aims to form strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company plans to partner with the broader learning and people-tech ecosystem, including HCM players, people reward platforms, learning content players, assessment players, and global HR consulting companies.

Disprz aims to be a people intelligence suite extending beyond employee skilling to back every stage in an employee’s lifecycle.