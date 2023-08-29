Google Flights will now notify you when to book the cheapest tickets.

The age-old traveler's conundrum of when to secure that airline seat has found a virtual advisor in Google. The tech giant's recent revelations and enhancements to its Google Flights platform provide clarity for those caught in the "should I book now or wait?" dilemma.

The Best Time to Book Revealed

Last year's Christmas flight? The trend hinted at booking a mere 22 days before departure. Fast-forward to this year's findings from Google’s first seven months of data in 2023, and the strategy has dramatically shifted. The golden number for 2023? 71 days before takeoff. Translated to the festive calendar, if you’re dreaming of a Christmas escape, target those early November dates to score the best deal.

This strategic shift, as explained by James Byers from Google Flights, is less of a sudden change and more of a recalibration. Data from 2020, which turned out to be a rather unpredictable year for travel (and just about everything else), skewed last year's insights. Recognising the anomaly, Google has kept 2020 out of its 2023 calculations.

Winter's Hotspots

Cancun, Mexico tops the charts as the most desirable destination for the winter of 2023-24, with U.S sun-soaked spots like Miami and Honolulu not far behind. Meanwhile, for those eyeing a European getaway, London and Paris are the crowd favorites.

Europe Bound? Book Sooner!

Gone are the days when waiting might snag you a mid-way fare dip for European travels. Google's latest advice for trans-Atlantic flights is straightforward: book at least 72 days in advance. Post that, prices are only headed north, making procrastination a costly affair.

Tech to the Rescue

In addition to its valuable insights, Google Flights is rolling out user-centric features:

Price-Tracking: Activate this, and Google will have your back, alerting you when flight prices take a noteworthy dip.

Price-Guarantee Badge: Spot this badge, and you’re in for a treat. It’s Google’s stamp of utmost confidence in a fare. Should the fare decrease after you've booked, Google promises to refund the difference. And, true to its tech roots, expect that refund via GooglePay.

Final Boarding Call

Google Flights’ recent updates are more than just features; they're tools of empowerment for travelers. With clarity on booking timelines and tech to ensure value for every penny, traveling just got a lot less stressful. The next time wanderlust strikes, and you’re in two minds about hitting "book," let Google be your guide. Safe travels!