From snacks sold at Rs 1 to a Rs 1,300 Crore Empire: Bipin Hadvani's Journey

In the bustling city of Rajkot, Gujarat, 1994, Bipin Hadvani held onto a valuable piece of advice from his father: "If you want to earn more, expand your business, don't hike prices." These words laid the foundation for a snack empire that would become a sensation in Gujarat.

As a child, Hadvani was enamored by the namkeen business his father ran, where traditional Gujarati snacks were peddled from village to village. This spark of inspiration led a young Hadvani to Rajkot in 1990, armed with a modest Rs 4,500, given by his skeptical father, and a dream of establishing his own venture. Initially, he partnered with a relative, launching a local snack brand that quickly gained traction. However, differences in business philosophies soon drove a wedge between the partners.

By 1994, with a mere Rs 2.5 lakh in hand, Hadvani, together with his wife Daxa, started Gopal Snacks. They embarked on this venture right from their home, focusing on quality and authenticity. For Hadvani, growth wasn’t just about production volume; it was about maintaining the roots and ethos of traditional Gujarati namkeen. Their dedication paid off, as they saw a steady rise in demand.

However, success wasn't linear. An ambitious move to expand production outside the city led to logistical issues. By 2008, realising the oversight, Hadvani shifted back into the city, rebranding to Gopal Snacks and taking on significant debt to set up a new plant.

The subsequent years saw an exponential growth. By FY22, Gopal Snacks revenue touched a staggering Rs 1,306 crore. Their product range expanded across seven plants in three states, offering over 60 unique snacks and making their presence known in over 70 countries.

But the journey wasn’t without its challenges. With the burgeoning market for chips, Hadvani faced competition from major players venturing into the traditional namkeen space. In response, he diversified, adding chips and other products like wafers and spices to the brand's repertoire. Today, around 7% of Gopal's sales come from chips, primarily in Gujarat.

While experts caution against too much diversification, Hadvani firmly believes in his father's advice about business expansion. He sees it not as dilution, but as evolution.

The story of Gopal Snacks, from a humble beginning with 'Chavanu' packets sold for Rs 1 in nearby villages, to becoming a powerhouse with an annual turnover of Rs 450 crores without spending on advertising, is a testament to Hadvani's vision, resilience, and commitment to authenticity.