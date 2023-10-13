Job security: Top 8 interview questions you must ask

Since the onset of 2023, the corporate world has witnessed a string of significant layoffs, sending ripples of concern across industries. Amazon, a global e-commerce giant, recently announced a second round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 more employees. Similarly, software company Airtable reported a reduction of about 27% of its workforce in mid-September. Closer home, Indian companies like Byju's, Ola, Vedantu, Unacademy, and Ola also joined the list of companies laying off a large chunk of their employees.





These statistics underscore the volatile nature of the job market, emphasising the importance of understanding job security. In these uncertain times, gauging the stability of a potential role has become paramount. With uncertain economic conditions, it is natural to have concerns about layoffs, especially in India where the job market is quite competitive.





This article will guide you through essential questions to ask during your interview to assess the longevity and security of your prospective position.Here are 8 essential interview questions about job security that you can ask.

Tactful Ways to Inquire About Job Stability

Asking directly about job security is tempting but it may sound rude or negative. So, you need to approach this tactfully. Being tactful not only demonstrates emotional intelligence but also fosters an environment of trust and understanding.





Here are a few examples you can use to get an insight into the company's stability and future prospects.





1. What type of person usually succeeds in this role? And what kind of skills do they have?

Before you accept the offer, understand your role in the company in depth. So first, ask about the qualities of a successful employee in the same role. Now, this will help you comprehend the required skills the business is currently looking for. Pay crucial attention to this question to know whether or not you fit the role.

2. How has the company navigated through financial downturns or challenging times in the past?

This is a crucial question that helps you evaluate how an organisation handles a business slowdown or adversity. Focus on understanding their plans for tackling these challenges.

3. What measures does the company have to ensure employee retention and job stability?

Learning how a business retains employees and provides a stable opportunity is the main criterion. Ensure to ask about the staff turnover rate which showcases how easily a company replaces its team. Also, try to get information if the company has a plan in case of unexpected events to prevent mass layoffs.

4. How does the company prioritise professional development and career advancement opportunities?

A great way to know about your career path in a company is by asking about professional skill development and growth opportunities. If your role impacts the business in the long term, it is a positive sign for job security.

5. What steps does the organisation take to foster a positive work culture and employee satisfaction?

The work environment plays a big role in a company. You can know about the work culture by understanding the management style or what the daily schedule is like. Additionally, you can ask what is the best part of working here to know the perks.

6. Can you share any success stories of employees who have been with the company long-term?

Employees success stories are an authentic way to assess the growth opportunities at the company. The presence of long-term employees can also be an indicator of a company's stability and its ability to weather economic downturns. If employees have stayed with the company for several years, it suggests that the organisation has provided consistent opportunities and a stable work environment, even in challenging times.

7. Are there any ongoing initiatives or projects aimed at enhancing job stability within the organisation?

By asking this, you will get an idea of how the company values its employees to ensure they retain them. Get the list of all programs or initiatives within the organisation and evaluate its performance.

8. How does management communicate with employees during times of uncertainty or change?

The management plays a key role in deciding who gets to stay in the company during layoffs. If employees are not informed about possible layoffs, it creates unfavourable conditions for workers.





A good way to assess the communication from the management is by asking who is in charge of the decisions and the hierarchy of leadership. The key is to find out if the HR department is transparent and honest when it comes to laying off their staff.

Conclusion

Understanding job security during mass layoffs is essential in unprecedented times like these. So, asking the right questions in the job interview can provide valuable insight into a company's financial stability and capabilities. Your main goal is to understand whether your role long-term impacts the business to evaluate job security.