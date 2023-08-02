Menu
Logistics startup Porter restructures key leadership

Uttam Digga, Co-founder of Porter, is now the CEO, while Pranav Goel, transitions to the role of executive vice chairman. Shruti Ranjan Satpathy takes on the role of chief product and technology oﬃcer.

Trisha Medhi
Logistics startup Porter restructures key leadership

Wednesday August 02, 2023,

1 min Read

On-demand logistics company ﻿Porter﻿ is restructuring its key leadership.

Uttam Digga, Co-founder of Porter, will assume the role of chief executive oﬃcer, while Pranav Goel, who was the CEO, will transition to the role of executive vice chairman.

Shruti Ranjan Satpathy will get additional responsibility and take on the role of chief product and technology oﬃcer. Ranjan will be taking charge of the product, data, and design functions.

Founded in 2014 by Goel, Digga, and Vikas Choudhary, Bengaluru-based Porter has served over 1.3 crore customers so far, across 19 cities in India. The company has 2,600 employees.

"We now embark on a new chapter of exponential growth and expansion and there could be no better time than now to make some strategic leadership role realignments," said Goel, Executive Vice Chairman, Porter, in a statement.

In January this year, the Bengaluru-based company offered its current and former employees liquidation of ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) worth Rs 50 crore.

Both current and former employees will be able to sell the eligible options immediately at a 50% higher value from the last liquidation valuation—up to a total value of Rs 50 crore, according to a statement from the company.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

