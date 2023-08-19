PM Modi propounds India as global testing ground for innovative solutions at G20 Digital Economy Meet

In a virtual statement at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet held in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India stands as an exemplary testing ground for innovative solutions. He underscored that the successes achieved within the country can seamlessly be adapted on a global scale.

The PM highlighted India's digital public infrastructure as a versatile, secure, and all-encompassing answer to worldwide challenges.

"India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone," Modi said.

Given this extraordinary diversity, Modi proclaimed India to be the optimal experimentation zone for solutions. He further elaborated, "A solution that proves its mettle in India can seamlessly transcend international boundaries."

Modi took the opportunity to inform the attending delegates that India is ready to share its experience with the world.

He revealed that the nation had successfully established an expansive online repository of global digital assets, known as India Stacks, aimed at leaving no individual behind.

The Prime Minister rallied the event's participants to jointly formulate a roadmap that promotes cross-country evaluation of digital proficiencies. He also proposed the creation of a virtual centre of excellence dedicated to digital skills.

Cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to the digital economy as it spreads globally, Modi emphasised building consensus on the "G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy."

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Outlining India's strides in the realm of the digital economy, Modi pointed out the transformative impact of the trinity – Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones – on financial transactions.

"We are building 'Bhashini', an AI-powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India," the Prime Minister said.