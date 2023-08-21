Prosus separates edtech and food delivery segments, appoints leaders in revamp

﻿Prosus﻿, the Dutch-listed arm of South African technology investor Naspers, has undertaken an internal reshuffle, separating its edtech and food-delivery segments into two segments, with dedicated leadership. The move was communicated internally last week, according to a report.

This new development will be effective starting September 1.

Prosus confirmed the development to YourStory, stating that Larry Illg, who was acting as the chief executive of the combined segment (food delivery and edtech), will be stepping down with two new leaders appointed for these segments.

Further, Roger Rabalais will be taking over as the CEO of the food segment. Earlier, he was the chief financial officer for both the food delivery and edtech segments. The move to split the two verticals is also directed at managing the growing portfolio under food tech and edtech verticals.

“As of September 1, we will separate food delivery and edtech into two discrete segments, each with its own dedicated leadership team. These segments began as early-stage investments that have been diligently grown into world-class portfolios,” Prosus stated in an internal memo sourced by The Economic Times.

Gautam Thakar, the chief executive of OLX Autos, has been appointed as the CEO of its global edtech vertical.

“As a member of the global executive team and based out of Mumbai, Gautam will also take on a broader leadership role for Prosus in India. Gautam and his team will work alongside both Prosus’s India and global leadership team to play an active role in supporting Prosus’s growth and existing investee companies in India,” stated the internal memo.

Rabalais and Thakar are expected to be appointed as Prosus’s representatives on the boards of its investee companies across the edtech and food delivery segments, such as Swiggy etc.

In June, Prosus confirmed the resignation of its representative Russell Dreisenstock from the board of BYJU'S.

(The copy was updated to reflect response from Prosus.)