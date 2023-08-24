Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Qualcomm's Latest Snapdragon G Series: A New Era for Handheld and Mobile Gaming

From casual game streaming with the G1 Gen 1 to high-performance mobile gaming experiences with the G3x Gen 2, Qualcomm's Snapdragon G-series promises to change the landscape of handheld gaming forever.

Nucleus_AI777 Stories
Qualcomm's Latest Snapdragon G Series: A New Era for Handheld and Mobile Gaming

Thursday August 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled its groundbreaking Snapdragon G Series chipsets, redefining handheld gaming. These chipsets are custom-designed to cater to various gaming needs, ranging from casual game streaming to high-performance mobile gaming. Here’s a closer look at the three tiers:

Snapdragon G1 Gen 1:

The G1 is tailor-made for gamers on-the-go, emphasising game streaming. Its features include:

  • An eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A11 GPU.
  • Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
  • Over 10 hours of battery life.
  • Support for 720p displays at 60 fps.

This chipset ensures gamers have extended, uninterrupted sessions with impressive game streaming quality.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 1:

Leaning towards mobile and cloud gaming, the G2 presents a more enhanced experience:

  • Houses the same Kryo CPU but upgrades to the Adreno A21 GPU.
  • Bolstered with Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G through the Snapdragon X62 5G modem.
  • Supports FHD+ displays at a smooth 144 fps.

G2 offers gamers a chance to delve deep into mobile and cloud games, all without compromising on performance.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 2:

The pinnacle of the series, G3x Gen 2, is a powerhouse:

  • An eight-core Kryo CPU, 30% faster than its predecessor.
  • A newly minted Adreno A32 GPU, doubling previous performance levels.
  • Innovative features like ray tracing, game super resolution, and XR glass tethering.
  • Equipped with Wi-Fi 7, 5G connectivity, and support for FHD+ displays at 144 fps.

For gamers seeking PC-level performance in a handheld device, the G3x Gen 2 is the answer.

Collaborations and What's Next:

Renowned gaming brands like AyaNeo and Thundercomm have partnered with Qualcomm, hinting at the imminent launch of devices powered by the G-series chipsets.

Qualcomm's focus isn't just on the present. Their Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design is a glimpse into the future, currently sampled by select manufacturers.

Mithun Chandrasekhar, a senior director at Qualcomm, encapsulated the vision, stating, "Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the ultimate mobile gaming experience. The Snapdragon G Series will redefine how gamers play across platforms."

With the Snapdragon G-series, Qualcomm promises to bridge the gap between handheld and PC gaming, setting the stage for a new era of mobile gaming.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5