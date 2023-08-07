Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC Chairman

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Press Trust of India7934 Stories
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC Chairman

Monday August 07, 2023,

1 min Read

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

"Sh. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, IRS (C&IT:1988) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) w.e.f August 05, 2023," the CBIC tweeted.

Agarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who superannuated as CBIC chief on May 31.

In an order issued on August 5, the finance ministry appointed Agarwal, who was holding charge of CBIC member compliance management, to look into investigations.

The CBIC, which deals with policy making in indirect taxes—GST, customs, and excise—is headed by a chairman and has six members on the board. The board is assisted by principal chief commissioners/chief commissioners and principal director generals/ director generals.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5