Shiprocket Fulfillment opens warehouses in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

﻿Shiprocket﻿ Fulfillment, the tech-enabled warehousing solution for retail and ecommerce brands, has opened three more warehouse facilities in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These new facilities are in line with Shiprocket's commitment to elevate customer experience and ensure seamless and efficient operations for its merchants, said the company in a release.

"By strategically expanding our footprint, we aim to offer our merchants economical tech-enabled solutions and the ability to reach their customers faster. This expansion aligns with our mission to empower businesses and create a seamless ecosystem that drives growth and success for our partners," said Gautam Kapoor, Co-Founder of Shiprocket.

The largest of the three facilities is the Gurgaon warehouse, spanning 2.2 lakh square feet, followed by the warehouses in Bengaluru (1.1 lakh sq ft) and Mumbai (1 lakh sq ft).

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others. The platform offers a multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels.

Shiprocket claims to have empowered more than 2.5 lakh merchants nationally, with more than 42 warehouses across India.