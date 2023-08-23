Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bhavish Aggarwal, and Sameer Nigam join the spectacular speaker lineup for TechSparks Bengaluru

Across its 13 editions thus far, TechSparks has hosted government leaders, unicorn founders, influencers, VCs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. This year too, YourStory has curated some fantastic speakers, tracks, and topics for its attendees. You get to hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry, from India and beyond, as the vanguards of tomorrow engage in thought-provoking dialogues, exchange ideas, and forge powerful connections that will catalyse change and fuel India's transformation.

With just a month to go, here are some of the stellar speakers set to be a part of TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a leader passionate about Parliament and Pentium chips

What do the Indian Parliament and Pentium chips have in common, you ask? Rajeev Chandrasekhar, we answer. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, was also a member of the team that designed the Pentium chip, during his erstwhile job at Intel. An engineer with a master’s degree in computer science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, he also founded BPL Mobile, and is credited as one of the earliest to anticipate the mobile phone’s ability to act as a social game changer. It will be interesting to hear this passionate and eloquent speaker’s perspectives on advancing India’s position on the global tech leaderboard.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the man accelerating India’s digital industrial revolution

From connecting passengers with cabs and offering fintech services, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola, has ventured into building electric vehicles, making cells, and setting up an AI company. The 37-year-old entrepreneur extraordinaire expects to launch two IPOs next year. give India its first gigafactory and the world's largest EV hub. Bhavish is going after diverse and ambitious tech opportunities but with a strong vision for each of them. He believes it is a great time to be young in India today, and that it is this generation’s purpose to design the country’s future. It will be fascinating to hear what he has to say at TechSparks Bengaluru.

Sameer Nigam, the person who created India’s most valuable fintech startup

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe, has a deep product thinking mindset and is one of the finest entrepreneurs in our country today. . His startup, PhonePe, emerged as India’s only decacorn this year. Sameer is more confident than ever today about PhonePe’s ability to seize the many opportunities not only in various continents, but diving deeper into the Indian market. Catch him live as he shares his views on propelling India towards becoming a global tech leader.

Alakh Pandey, the founder of India’s only profitable edtech unicorn

Alakh Pandey’s inspiring journey tells us how an indomitable spirit and some chutzpah can disrupt even an established industry. Physics Wallah﻿, which began its journey as a YouTube channel in 2016, today holds a unique position as the only profitable edtech unicorn in India. Having experienced significant growth since its incorporation in 2020, primarily driven by its test prep business, it is now betting big on skilling. Catch him at TechSparks 2023 to know more about his fascinating journey.

Nithin Kamath, India’s bootstrapped billionaire

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha, started trading in penny stocks before turning adult, and traded for 12 years (while doing odd jobs in the day) before starting Zerodha. Today, the 43-year-old is one of the country’s youngest billionaires and among the richest “self-made” Indians out there. He, along with brother Nikhil Kamath, with whom he shares a Rs 24,000-crore fortune, have turned Zerodha into India’s largest stock brokerage by volume of trade. Know more about Nithin, his company, and his learnings at TechSparks 2023.

Ujjwal Singh, the person behind India’s fastest growing edtech brand

There are several things that Ujjwal Singh, President and CEO, Infinity Learn, appears to be doing right. For one, Infinity Learn earned the moniker ‘India’s fastest growing edtech brand’ in 2022, while also subsequently earning the badge of being the youngest and fastest growing edtech in India to be certified a “Great Place to Work” – within the very first year of its inception. Catch Ujjwal at TechSparks 2023 where he shares the inside track of this remarkable journey.

Mabel Chacko, ​​the co-founder behind India’s 100th unicorn

Open is Asia’s first neo-banking platform for SMEs and startups. At the helm of Open, Mabel, the COO and Co-founder, is a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the fintech space. Her perspective on valuations, cracking the SMB market, and being among the few women founders in the unicorn club should make for a tremendously exciting session.

Dilip Asbe, the man at the helm of India’s payments revolution

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI), has played a pivotal role in bringing radical changes to the digital payments ecosystem in India. Over the last few years the Indian fintech space might have grown by about 50 times, but Dilip believes there is potential for another 50X growth. With IndiaStack going global, hear what’s next for fintech startups building on the digital public goods software infrastructure and taking fintech services beyond India.

We’re also thrilled to have on board Meghna Agarwal Co-founder, IndiQube; Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI; Todd Greene, CEO, PubNub; Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur, Author, and Creator; Virendra Gupta, Founder, VerSe Innovation; Sujith Nair, Co-founder & CEO, FIDE; Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital; Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder, Urban Company; Rishi Das, Co-founder and Chairman, IndiQube; Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap; Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital; Vargab Bakshi, Vice President and Country Head, Wix.com among many others.

