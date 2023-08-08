Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 8, 2023)

Singer Sukhbir Singh and LC Nueva founders lead pre-Series A round in wellness startup Fitspire

Vegan health and personal care brand, Fitspire, has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round led by investors, including LC Nueva's founders and singer Sukhbir Singh.

Family Office of Jaipurias, represented by Ruchirans and Anuraag Jaipuria, as well as Ivor Braganza from Next5 Ventures Oman, Dheeraj Jain from Redcliffe London, and existing investors Amit Singhal and others also participated in the funding round.

The funding will help boost the company's health and personal care ecosystem, help it expand its presence in Tier II and III cities, introduce new products, and diversify revenue sources. The company aims for Rs 300 crore in revenue in three years.

The Delhi-based nutrition startup, founded in 2020 by IIM Lucknow alumnus Vipen Jain, had previously raised $1 million in seed and bridge rounds.

GoZero raises $1 M in pre-Series A DSG, Saama, and V3 Ventures

Sugar-free ice cream maker, Go Zero, has raised $1 million in its pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures, along with participation from angel investors such as Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company; Arjun Purkayastha, Regional Head Greater China at Reckitt Benckiser; Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures; Krishi Fagwani, CEO of Thrive; and several other founders and CEOs.

“With this fundraise, we will look at expanding our presence in all major cities and on all ecommerce and q-commerce channels such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto. The funds will also be used for marketing and creating awareness about the brand,” said founder and CEO Kiran Shah.

Founded by Kiran Shah, Go Zero offers guilt-free delight through its range of ice creams that cater to health-conscious individuals seeking healthier dessert options. The brand's offerings include zero-sugar, high-protein, low-calorie ice creams, as well as options suitable for vegans and those following a keto diet.

Prior to Go Zero, Shah turned his family business Apsara Ice Cream from a single-store operation to a nationwide chain with over 100 outlets between 2014 and 2022.

