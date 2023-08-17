How technological advances are shaping ESG disclosures in alternative investment management

In recent years, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues have gained significant traction among investors, corporations, and the public. Companies, be they big corporations or small startups, are increasingly recognising the importance of addressing ESG concerns.

The alternative investment management industry is not untouched by this trend, as a growing number of alternative investors are incorporating these factors into their decision-making processes.

In several regions around the world, limited partners (LPs), general partners, and regulators continue to focus on ensuring ESG is integrated into investment processes. The introduction of mandated ESG reporting in some countries further supports the argument for standardisation.

This is where technological advances are crucial in shaping the future of ESG disclosures, ushering in next-generation reporting standards. Leading technology solutions strive to bring comprehensive tools to deliver industry-specific standard reports.

Rise of ESG reporting

ESG reporting involves disclosing a company’s environmental, social, and governance performance and impacts. It aims to give stakeholders insights into how a company manages its sustainability risks and opportunities. As the urgency to address climate change, social inequality, and corporate governance issues has grown, so has the demand for more comprehensive and reliable ESG reporting.

Traditional ESG reporting has often been perceived as lacking consistency, comparability, and transparency. Alternative investment managers often rely on publicly available information and have little control over the quality of data they receive.

Different reporting frameworks, such as Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and Global Reporting Initiative, have been used by various companies, resulting in fragmented and incomparable data. As a result, alternative investment firms and their investors struggled to make informed decisions, hindering progress towards a more sustainable and responsible corporate landscape.

Role of technology in enhancing ESG disclosures

It is being discussed at various forums that ESG performance and data sharing may be more meaningful if developed organically within the larger alternative investment ecosystem rather than relying on ESG rating agencies that can arguably be inconsistent with their results and interpretations. Technological advancements are transforming the ESG reporting landscape in the alternative investment management industry, offering innovative solutions to address the challenges companies and investors face.

Several key areas are witnessing significant improvements.

Data collection and analysis

ESG data is often dispersed and complex, making it difficult for alternative investment firms to gather, analyse, and report relevant information. However, with the advent of new technologies such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, advanced technology solutions can automate data collection processes for alternative investment firms, ensuring more accurate and up-to-date ESG disclosures.

These technology solutions can sift through vast amounts of data, identify relevant metrics, and provide real-time insights, enabling alternative investment firms to make more informed decisions and guide their investee companies to enhance their ESG performance.

Standardisation and reporting frameworks

Technology has facilitated the development of standardised reporting frameworks to address the issue of inconsistent reporting. These frameworks aim to create a common language for ESG disclosures, streamlining data gathering and reporting processes of alternative investment firms.

New-age technology solutions offer advanced tools for creating predefined industry standard reports. The ever-evolving regulatory reporting burden can only be addressed by standardisation.

ESG metrics and materiality

Prospective and existing LPs want on-demand access to portfolio data, increasingly ESG data, so that they can measure how a fund or individual portfolio company has made improvements year on year or against sector-specific ESG metrics.

Determining which ESG metrics are the most relevant to a company's specific industry and operations can be challenging for alternative investment managers. Technological solutions can help them identify material ESG factors based on a company’s unique profile, industry, and stakeholder expectations.

Data visualisation and engagement

ESG data can be vast and complex, making it difficult for investment managers as well as investors to comprehend and interpret the information. Advanced data visualisation techniques, such as interactive dashboards and infographics, help simplify complex data sets and communicate ESG performance effectively. Engaging visuals can drive better stakeholder understanding and encourage proactive engagement with ESG issues.

Assurance and verification

Ensuring the accuracy and credibility of ESG disclosures is critical for building trust with investors. Technology-powered solutions are emerging to enhance the reliability of ESG reports. These tools can integrate with third-party service providers who can verify data and provide transparent evidence of a company's ESG performance.

Benefits and challenges ahead

The integration of technology into ESG reporting brings several advantages.

Firstly, it enables alternative investment firms to measure and report the sustainability performance of their investee companies more accurately, fostering accountability and transparency.

Secondly, standardised reporting frameworks enhance comparability, making it easier for alternative investment firms to identify sustainable investment opportunities.

Thirdly, technology-driven ESG disclosures facilitate proactive risk management and help alternative investment firms to adapt to evolving ESG trends and regulations.

However, the widespread adoption of next-generation reporting standards also faces challenges. One of the primary concerns is data privacy and security. As alternative investment firms gather more sensitive ESG data, protecting stakeholder information becomes paramount.

Additionally, there might be resistance from some investee companies to adopt new reporting practices, particularly if they fear that disclosing certain ESG issues may negatively impact their reputation or financial performance.

As the importance of ESG considerations continues to grow, technology plays a crucial role in shaping next-generation reporting standards. Data analytics, standardisation, visualisation, and verification advancements are revolutionising ESG disclosures in the alternative investment management industry, fostering transparency, comparability, and accountability.

Embracing these technological innovations will empower alternative investment firms to make more informed decisions. These solutions will also enable these firms to drive positive change by directing their capital towards sustainable and responsible enterprises.

As technology continues to evolve, the future of ESG reporting holds the promise of a more sustainable and equitable global economy.

The author is Senior Director, PE Front Office, which offers an end-to-end integrated solution for alternative investment management.