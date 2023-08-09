Menu
News

Toy exports up 60% to $326M between FY19-FY23

Press Trust of India7939 Stories
Wednesday August 09, 2023,

1 min Read

India's toy exports increased 60% from $203.46 million in 2018-19 to $325.72 million in 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Import on the other hand dipped 57% from $371.69 million in 2018-19 to $158.70 million in 2022-23, according to data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

He said the government has taken proactive steps to promote the domestic toy industry.

"As a result of various steps taken by the government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend," he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said the total number of industries registered under the ministry from January 1991 to July 31, 2023 is 1,10,525.

WeWork India unaffected says CEO Karan Virwani as global co faces headwinds

Replying to a question on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said ONDC has launched a Feet on Street (FoS) programme, involving 90 FoS resources, to support the network participants in identifying and educating sellers about its benefits.

ONDC is a protocol that enables network participants to efficiently exchange goods and services.

"It is taking proactive measures to increase consumer awareness and encourage active participation on the network," he said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

