News

Wardwizard joins hands with A&S Power for Li-ion cells development

Pooja Malik452 Stories
Monday August 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has signed a long-term original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with technology provider A&S Power.

This strategic partnership aims to drive research, innovation, and development of next-generation Li-ion cell technology, the company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, said in a regulatory filing.

It will play a pivotal role for the company in developing an EV ancillary cluster in Gujarat, it added.

The collaboration will be extended further for ongoing research and development, as well as joint technological innovation at Wardwizard's global advanced Li-ion cell Research Centre in Singapore, the company said.

Further, it said the collaboration will also focus on increasing the production capacity and simplifying the efficient supply of high quality next-gen Li-ion cells.

A&S Power will also give technical help in the establishment of a collaborative production line, allowing Wardwizard to expand its manufacturing capabilities in India.

"With our combined expertise and shared vision, we are confident to unveil new possibilities and accelerate our research endeavours, thus revolutionising the landscape of electric vehicles in India and redefining the fabric of Li-ion cell technology," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Chairman & Managing Director, Yatin Gupte said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

