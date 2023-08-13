Musk not serious about cage fight; time to move on, Zuckerberg says

The tech world was abuzz when two of its giants, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Elon Musk of Tesla, hinted at a possible cage fight. The suggestion of a physical showdown between these moguls captivated the digital realm, but the anticipation seems short-lived. Zuckerberg now believes Musk isn’t genuinely interested in the face-off.

It all began with Musk's playful tweet on June 20, suggesting a cage match with Zuckerberg. In response, Zuckerberg soon retorted with “send me location,” intensifying speculations of an epic showdown. But the potential match soon became a waiting game. While Zuckerberg proposed a specific date and even garnered support from UFC's Dana White for an official charitable event, Musk’s replies seemed to be evasive. He mentioned obstacles like needing surgery and wanting a practice round in Zuckerberg’s backyard.

Zuckerberg’s patience wore thin, prompting him to take to Threads, his new platform, to share his thoughts. "I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on," he posted, indicating his preference to engage with individuals committed to the sport.

However, this isn't just a simple tiff between two high-profile individuals. Tensions have been escalating in the professional realm as well. With the introduction of Threads by Zuckerberg’s Meta in July 2023, Twitter, now operating under the name X and owned by Musk, retaliated by alleging theft of their intellectual property.

Further adding to the drama was Musk’s hint about Italy as a potential location for the match. This led to debates within Italy about the appropriateness of hosting such an event. Key figures, like Carlo Calenda, leader of the Azione party, voiced concerns about Italy's rich heritage being used for a spectacle between two billionaires.

While the tech world was eager for an unprecedented showdown between Zuckerberg and Musk, it seems the clash will remain in the digital domain for now. The rivalry between these moguls, be it in tech or hypothetical physical bouts, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.