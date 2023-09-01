Adidas Launches NFT Artist Residency: A Fusion of Digital and Physical Collaborations

Adidas, a leading name in sportswear and lifestyle, has taken a bold stride into the digital realm. Their latest venture, unveiled under the banner of Adidas /// Studio, is a unique digital artist residency program, aptly named "Residency by Adidas." Scheduled for its grand reveal during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul this September, this initiative is set to merge the worlds of fashion, digital artistry, and blockchain.

The inaugural art sale under this program promises to be a confluence of diverse artistic endeavors. Featuring artworks by Tokyo's very own MonkeeMoto, known for his mastery in game development and digital design, and the gifted Lebanese artist Adra Kandil, alias Dear Nostalgia, whose artistry intertwines photography, collages, typography, and digital montages. It's noteworthy that Kandil's genius has previously graced renowned brands like Gucci, Chanel, Cartier, and Roberto Cavalli.

But what's the driving force behind this ambitious project? Adidas envisions the Residency as a platform to amplify and champion digital creators. It's not just about fostering digital connections; artists will get the chance to align with Adidas on tangible products in the future.

Stacey King, who spearheads Communications and Activations at Adidas /// Studio, expressed her excitement over this endeavor. Reflecting on their previous ventures into the Web3 space, which saw them unveil NFTs linked to apparel at global events, she remarked how this initiative felt like the logical next step. In her words, it was a chance to go "all in" and pave a more robust avenue for emerging artists.

Delving deeper into the specifics, the limited NFT collection will be an exclusive affair – capped at 100 artworks for each artist and priced at approximately $250 (0.15 ETH). These pieces will be the prized possession of attendees at the Seoul event and come accompanied by a bespoke Adidas hoodie. On the other hand, the open edition NFTs, priced at roughly $50 (0.03 ETH), are open for all enthusiasts to mint, with no cap on purchases. These NFTs will be up for grabs from September 6 to 11.

As Adidas surges forward in its digital journey, Stacey King hints at more to come. This project will complement their existing ALTS Ethereum NFT series, which recently saw an electrifying collaboration with BAPE for exclusive sneakers equipped with their digital counterparts.

In an era where the digital and physical worlds increasingly intersect, Adidas's new venture stands testament to the limitless possibilities ahead. This fusion of art, fashion, and technology promises to redefine how we perceive collaborations and artistic expressions in the digital age.