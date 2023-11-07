AI chatbots revolutionising healthcare: Pros and cons

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force in the healthcare industry. It encompasses a wide range of applications, from diagnostic tools and treatment recommendations to administrative tasks and patient care. AI-powered algorithms can process vast amounts of medical data quickly and accurately, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions. It has the potential to enhance patient outcomes, reduce costs, and improve overall healthcare efficiency.

AI also plays a crucial role in the development of telemedicine, wearable health devices, and predictive analytics, contributing to a more personalised and patient-centric approach to healthcare. As technology continues to advance, the integration of AI in healthcare holds the promise of revolutionising the industry and providing better access to quality care for individuals worldwide.

Let's look at the benefits of these AI tools and where they lack.

Benefits of virtual assistants and AI chatbots

Personalised care and education

AI chatbots and virtual assistants can provide personalised care to patients seeking help by sharing information quickly. They are capable of answering medical-related queries, sending reminders for taking doses and guiding patients with health education.

This way, online users can benefit from receiving tailored medical advice and treating their complications.

Always available

One of the biggest advantages that virtual assistant and AI-powered bots can bring is their 24/7 availability. Patients can get medical help, perform preliminary assessments, and schedule appointments anytime. In short, it reduces the efforts required from healthcare workers and also resolves urgent matters or provides appropriate solutions.

Automating administrative tasks

Just like any industry, even healthcare professionals need to complete administrative tasks. These may include the following:

Maintaining patient records

Handling patient appointments

Manage billing and fees

Refilling medicinal prescriptions

Since healthcare workers already have a lot on their plate, this administration work can put more restraint and burden on them. However, AI chatbots or remote assistants can automate certain tasks to smoothen the entire process and boost efficiency.

Offering remote support

Healthcare professionals may not be able to reach out to all of their patients due to many reasons. So, virtual assistants and AI chatbots can build a bridge between patients and doctors. With this, patients can connect with doctors regardless of their geographic location and receive the required medical attention.

This is a quite beneficial service that allows healthcare workers to monitor patients remotely with chronic conditions and treat them accordingly.

Get data-driven insights

Another way AI and virtual assistants can lend a helping hand is to share data-driven insights based on patient's information. They can analyse patterns and underlying causes of medical complications to help doctors make better decisions in treatment or diagnosis.

Challenges for AI in healthcare

While AI and virtual assistants can reduce a lot of burden for healthcare professionals, they lack in some areas. Let's understand this in detail.

Data privacy concerns

AI chatbots deal with patients' personal or sensitive information that needs to be confidential. This is why healthcare workers should protect the data being collected with robust security systems and comply with laws related to personal data.

Accountability

Healthcare bots can be wrong too just like us humans. But the question of accountability arises with such a fault. After all, suggesting any inaccurate medical information can cause mild to severe damage to a person's health. So, it can be difficult to assign responsibility for such scenarios.

Misinterpretation

Today AI bots can understand a wide range of languages, all thanks to the advancements in Natural language processing (NLP). However, if a patient uses mixed language, the AI-powered chatbots may get confused or misinterpret it completely. This can lead to AI sharing incorrect information which is a serious issue.

Ethical considerations

While healthcare bots can handle multiple tasks, streamline administrative tasks and boost efficiency, they too have limitations. It is important to understand that, AI cannot replace medical professionals in any way whatsoever and striking the balance between AI and humans is the best way to introduce healthcare bots in this industry.

In conclusion, AI chatbots offer great promise in the healthcare industry but come with their fair share of challenges. Striking a balance between technology and human expertise is essential for the future of healthcare. As we embrace innovation, let's remember that compassionate care remains at the heart of medicine.