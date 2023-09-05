Atomicwork secures $11M in seed funding led by Matrix Partners, Blume Ventures

B2B SaaS startup Atomicwork has secured $11 million in a seed funding round led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners India, with participation from Storm Ventures, Neon Fund, and angel investors from Silicon Valley and India.

The firm, headquartered in San Francisco and Bengaluru, intends to utilise the funds for product development, engineering, and marketing activities in the coming months.

Atomicwork leverages AI to bring employees, IT systems, and HR operations together to drive business impact across an organisation.

“The problem of employee support and experience has been crying out for innovation, and the way that Vijay and his team at Atomicwork are approaching the solution, with a completely modern and user-led approach is thrilling for us,” Pranay Desai, Principal at Matrix Partners India, said.

Atomicwork’s solution integrates with collaboration tools, including Slack and Microsoft Teams, utilising conversational intelligence to automate support, service delivery, and operations at scale.

“Employees are still far away from being considered internal customers by service teams because of arbitrary boundaries between the back office and the rest of the company. Businesses implement too many point solutions and complex processes, leading to productivity loss and unnecessary friction,” Vijay Rayapati, CEO and Co-founder of Atomicwork, noted.

He added that the startup aims to offer a solution to streamline internal operations through “great employee experience” and “good efficiency”.

Arun Penmetsa, Partner at Storm Ventures, believes the proliferation of HR and IT solutions in the last 20 years has led to several tools for employees to interact with, resulting in delays and loss of productivity.

The B2B SaaS firm’s AI assistant, Atom, derives insights from internal documentation and conversations, enabling it to assist employees with inquiries and requests without human intervention. The platform features the ability to have different service teams work in their own private spaces while providing a unified experience for employees.

Atomicwork was founded in September 2022 by three seasoned SaaS experts: Rayapati, Kiran Darisi, and Parsuram Vijayasankar.

Rayapati previously founded Minjar, which was acquired by Nutanix in 2018, where he served as VP and GM before embarking on his journey with Atomicwork. Darisi and Vijayasankar played pivotal roles as part of the founding team at Freshworks, contributing to its growth from a startup to a publicly traded company.