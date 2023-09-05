Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 Cr

UIV plans to use the fund to build a portfolio of 25 startups that are focused on global SaaS and digital platforms.

Trisha Medhi1303 Stories
Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 Cr

Tuesday September 05, 2023,

2 min Read

Mumbai-based venture capital firm ﻿Unicorn India Ventures﻿ on Tuesday announced the first close of its Rs 1,000 crore Fund III. The first close has reached Rs 225 crore and the final close is expected by March 2024.

UIV plans to use the fund to build a portfolio of 25 startups that are focused on global SaaS and digital platforms. As for sectors, the fund will bet on climate tech, agritech, spacetech, and the semiconductor ecosystem, according to a press release.

The firm expects to invest $1-$2 million per startup initially and will then plan follow-on investments. As a part of its thesis, UIV says it invests only 20% of its investible corpus to create the portfolio and the rest to back the winners of the portfolio.

Started in 2016 by Majumdar and Anil Joshi, UIV is a technology-focused early-stage venture capital firm that invests in startups in emerging sectors. In 2020, UIV launched a Rs 300 Cr Fund II.

Fund II has a portfolio of 20 companies. Most of the startups within the current portfolios are already either profitable or have a strategy in place to break even soon, the venture capital firm said.

"The metrics for us are a clear path to profitability for the companies. Being the first institutional investors, before making any investment we spend considerable time with the founders to understand their vision, the team’s capabilities, growth plans, and leadership style,” said Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures. UIV avoids high cash-burn businesses such as D2C, content, and consumer internet startups.

Joshi said that while the firm has invested in startups from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, about 60% of its portfolio is "built from startups coming from emerging regional hubs like Kochi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad."

"Unicorn is perhaps the only fund that has worked tirelessly with state governments in Kerala, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh to roll out startup policy with an aim to find high potential startups from Tier II and III," he added.

The firm has also announced senior hiring for Fund III. Bikram Mahajan joins the team as a Partner and Kamlesh Ahuja will take charge as VP (Fund Operations).

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5