BYJU'S forms executive council to appoint CEO and CFO of Aakash Educational Services

BYJU'S-owned brick-and-mortar test prep company ﻿Aakash﻿ Educational Services has put together an executive council to find and appoint a new CEO and CFO, after the exit of Abhishek Maheshwari and Vipan Joshi recently, The Economic Times has reported, citing sources.

BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran, group CFO Ajay Goel, Akash CBO Anup Kumar Agrawal, and the chief human resources officer of Aakash are part of the executive council, the report said, citing an internal note sent by Raveendran to employees.

﻿BYJU'S﻿ declined to comment on the development.

The internal note seen by The Economic Times said that the executive council is also available for any support or guidance that employees may require while the new executives are still being picked.

Earlier this week, the Bengaluru-based firm had witnessed the departure of three senior executive from its main business—Pratyusha Agarwal, BYJU'S CBO; Himanshu Bajaj, the business head of Byju's tuition centre; and Mukut Deepak, the business head of classes 4-10 online and home tuitions.

WhiteHat Jr, owned by BYJU's, also saw a major exit.

Ananya Tripathi, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, who has been on maternity leave since May, has reportedly decided to move on from the BYJU'S﻿-owned company.

Tripathi was appointed the CEO of WhiteHat Jr in April last year, after a stint with KKR Capstone as its managing director. Prior to that, she was Myntra's chief strategy officer where she led Jabong's acquisition.